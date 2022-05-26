Why Do Bodybuilders Use Wrist Straps? Do Wrist Wraps Do Anything?

If you're serious about your workouts and have been debating whether or not wrist straps are worth it, we're here to help you. Many individuals believe that having a pair of wrist wraps in their gym bag is vital, and we're about to explain why.

When it comes to training equipment and accessories, deciding what to acquire and why can be difficult. You may require some assistance as you push your body to previously unimaginable levels. As a result, it only makes sense to invest in equipment that will assist you in getting there.

Wrist straps, also known as lifting straps, are coiled around the wrists and twisted around the bar to form a hook-like connection between the barbell and the lifter's hand.

Their primary goal is to allow the lifter hold more weight. As your lifting skills improve, you'll eventually reach a point where your muscular strength exceeds your grip's capability. Wrist straps are a useful tool at this point to allow you to continue increasing strength.

Importance of using Wrist straps

If you think about which parts of your body you use the most for weightlifting or power training, your shoulders, legs and lower back will almost likely come to mind. However, it's easy to overlook the importance of your hands and wrists in every workout. They serve a vital purpose and are subjected to tremendous weight.

The hand is made up of 27 bones, eight of them being in the wrist, and is held together by several ligaments and tendons. As a result, wrist architecture is complex, as it must be flexible to sustain and perform all the needed hand movements.

The purpose of wrist straps is to provide support for the wrist joint during hard or maximum effort lifts, such as pressing motions and overhead lifts.

The wrists may be driven into severe extensions under load during these manoeuvres, resulting in faulty mechanics, possible injury and failed lifts.

Types of Wrist straps

Loop straps, speed/Olympic straps and hook straps are the three major types of straps available.

1) Loop straps

They're the simplest to choose from, with a variety of lengths and materials, like clothes and leather. The loop design ensures a secure fit around your wrist.

2) Speed straps

They are quick and simple to attach to the bar due to a closed loop. It's easier to bail out of botched lift with straps, which is why they're so popular in Olympic lifting.

3) Hook straps

There is no need to wrap these hook straps. In the hooks, a regular bar fits snugly.

How to wear wrist straps

The most common type of wrist strap is the loop strap. To correctly put on the loop strap, follow these simple instructions:

Make a loop with your fingers.

To construct a larger loop, feed one end of the strap through the loop at the other end.

Wrap around your fist.

Place one hand through the loop you formed in the strap, and rest it flat against the back of your hand and wrist. Pull the strap tight, and hang the excess strap between your thumb and forefinger on your palm.

Wrap your arms around the weight.

Place your wrapped hand around your barbell or dumbbell, and double overhand loop the excess strap around the bar.

To secure it, pull it firmly, and grab the handle.

Advantages of wearing wrist straps

If you're a serious weightlifter, you'll eventually need wrist straps for extra support when lifting higher weights. Check out the benefits of using wrist straps while working out:

1) Wrist support

Lifting straps provides wrist support and serves to lessen the chances of damage by maintaining your wrist properly positioned with the bar and preventing you from dropping it.

2) Reduce grip fatigue

Lifting with a lifting strap can help relieve the strain on your grip strength, allowing you to lift a larger weight for a longer period.

3) Increase intensity of your training

Lifting straps supports your wrists, allowing you to lift more weights than you would otherwise. Lifting straps are used by bodybuilders and Olympic lifters to test their limits and increase their lifting weight.

Wrapping up: Are wrist straps worth it?

Do wrist straps make it easier to bench during a workout? In fact, they do. For folks with a shaky grasp, the straps make a big impact. Every professional lifter, in fact, keeps a pair of wrist straps in his or her gym bag.

Wrist straps give you the instant benefit of being able to lift more weight without losing your grip. Consider strategies to strengthen your forearms and hands to improve your natural gripping abilities.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you use wrist straps while bodyweight exercise? Yess!! No. But, I will start 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav