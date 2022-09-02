6 Best Vinyasa Yoga Poses and Exercises for Beginners

Vinyasa yoga is a physical yoga form that emphasizes integrating various positions or asanas together fluidly and smoothly. It's more quick-paced than hatha yoga, which emphasizes more on holding an asana for a prolonged period.

Vinyasa yoga has mental and physical benefits. It's more vigorous than other forms of yoga, making it ideal for those who wish to improve their cardiovascular health and endurance.

As a meditative approach, Vinyasa helps make you more aware of your body. Although you may not experience that immediately, your mental agility will improve with time. Vinyasa also facilitates a return to the present moment.

Vinyasa Yoga Poses and Exercises for Beginners

Here's a look at six such poses:

1) Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

This pose relaxes the nervous system, increases flexibility, decompresses the spine, tones the arms, shapes the legs, and opens the shoulders. It's a fabulous Vinyasa yoga exercise for beginners.

Here's how you do this pose:

Start by placing both hands, palms down, directly in front of your shoulders on the mat.

Place your knees directly beneath your hips on the floor.

Exhale as you raise your knees, buttocks and hips off the ground.

Pull the top of your thighs back, and extend your heels towards the ground.

Maintain your head in line with your upper arms. Don't allow it to dangle. You can straighten your lower back by bending your knees if it's rounding.

2) Upward Facing Dog

The upward facing dog is a yoga backbend that provides a deep back stretch while engaging the core. This beginner Vinyasa yoga pose opens the chest and collarbones, which can offset the curving of the spine caused by prolonged desk work or sitting on a chair.

Here's how you do this exercise:

The conventional alignment for this deep backbend involves the following: shoulders stacked over the wrists and away from the ears by pushing the floor away, chest opened ahead, thighs elevated, legs solid, and toes pointing (so that you are on the tops of your feet).

Begin by lying facedown on the mat with your legs extended behind you in a straight line.

Place your palms near your shoulders on the mat.

Straighten your arms to lift your upper body while simultaneously and gently arching your back and lifting your thighs and shins off the floor.

Hold the pose for 30 seconds before returning your head to the floor and repeating the exercise.

3) Utkatasana

This beginner-level Vinyasa yoga pose targets the lower body muscles, especially the thighs, glutes, and core. It exercises the spine, hips, and chest and also strengthens the lower back and torso.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Begin by standing at hip-width distance apart on the mat, with your toes facing forward.

Raise your arms overhead, with your palms facing each other.

Bend both knees, and try to sit down backwards on an imaginary chair behind you.

Maintain your knees above your feet. Allow your upper torso to bend slightly forward.

Stay put with the help of your tailbone.

Try to maintain this pose for 60 seconds, and relax.

4) Warrior II Pose

This is a deep hip-opening Vinyasa yoga pose that develops the quadriceps and gluteal muscles.

It strengthens the abdomen, ankles, and foot arches. This pose also expands the chest and shoulders, enhancing the body's breathing capacity and circulation.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Maintain a tall stance, with your feet hip-width apart.

The left foot should be placed behind you, with the toes towards the long side of the mat. The forward foot should remain in its place.

Your front heel and rear arch should be aligned properly.

Flex your forward knee into a deep bend.

Lift your arms into a 'T' position while maintaining an engaged core. Alternate sides. and repeat.

5) Locust Pose

This beginner-level Vinyasa yoga pose stretches and strengthens the back and abdominal muscles, enhancing spinal mobility.

Numerous daily actions, such as sitting, flex the spine. The locust stance helps elongate it. It also helps improve posture and counteract slouching by allowing the chest to expand.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Lie on your stomach, with your neck stretched out and forehead touching the mat.

Extend your arms in front of you with your palms facing each other and shoulders apart.

Point your toes directly behind you, maintaining hip-width distance between your feet.

Put your legs together, and lower your pubic bone towards the ground.

On an inhale, extend your arms while using the muscles along the back of your body to elevate your chest and knees.

Hold the pose for 15-20 seconds, and lower your limbs to the ground. Repeat 6-8 times.

6) Low Lunge Pose

The Low Lunge, or Anjaneyasana in Sanskrit, opens the chest and extends the thighs and groin.

It's an excellent Vinyasa yoga pose to end your session with, as it gives post-exercise recuperation and energy boosts and also helps improve posture.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Start by assuming the downward facing dog pose. Exhale, and place your right foot between your hands while aligning your right knee with your right heel.

Lower your left knee to the floor. While maintaining the position of your right knee, slide your left knee back till you feel a comfortable stretch in your left front thigh and groin.

Rotate the top of your left foot towards the ground.

Inhale and straighten your torso, and raise your arms perpendicular to the floor.

Raise your chest by pressing your shoulder blades firmly towards the rear of your torso.

Carefully tilt your head back, and gaze upward, avoiding straining the back of your neck.

Hold for one minute.

Exhale, and return to your starting position, with hands on the floor and your back toes under.

Lift your left knee off the floor, and walk back to Adho Mukha Svanasana with another exhalation.

Repeat for the same amount of time with the left foot in front.

Takeaway

The aforementioned Vinyasa yoga poses stretch and relax most of the muscles in the body that are wound up or tight. Include these exercises in your daily routine for a refreshed and relaxed feel.

