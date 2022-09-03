6 Best Weightlifting Exercises to Lose Fat and Get Ripped

Weightlifting exercises are one of the best ways to lose fat and get ripped. However, it's not viable to solely focus on one type of exercise, such as biceps curls or crunches. It's essential to include a variety of weightlifting exercises into your workout routine to target all the muscle groups in the body.

Weightlifting exercises entail several benefits, such as enhancing cardiovascular fitness, building muscle strength, getting a shredded and toned body, burning a high number of calories, building explosive power, and more.

Best Weightlifting Exercises to Get Ripped and Lose Fat

We have curated a list of the six best and most effective weightlifting exercises you can do to get ripped and lose fat:

1) Military Press

The military press is one of the best and most effective weightlifting exercises you can do to get ripped and lose fat. The compound movement of the exercise can significantly help you to increase strength and build the size of your muscles.

How to do it?

Start off in the standing position, with your feet hip distance apart and barbell positioned on the collarbone.

Keep your elbows bent and grip wider than shoulder distance. Your palms should be positioned opposite your body.

Raise the barbell over your head with your hands completely extended towards the ceiling.

Bring the weight back to position over your collarbone. Repeat.

2) Barbell Bench Press

The barbell bench press is another basic but popular weightlifting exercise that can help you get ripped by targeting the chest muscles.

How to do it?

Start off by lying flat on the bench with both feet pressed to the ground.

Position the barbell just above your upper chest at shoulder level while gripping it at a grip wider than shoulder-width apart.

Slowly raise the barbell towards the ceiling by extending your arms.

With control, bring the weight back to its original position. Repeat.

3) Barbell Rollout

This is a decent weightlifting exercise that you can do to get ripped and lose fat. Barbell roll-outs can help you get toned and shredded abdominals.

How to do it?

Start off in the kneeling position with the barbell placed in the front, and grasp it in an overhand grip.

With your shoulder directly over the weight, start rolling it forward along your body above the knees.

Roll the weight back to the starting position. Repeat.

4) Back Squat

Back squats are some of the most popular and dynamic weightlifting exercises you can do to lose fat and get ripped.

This exercise targets several muscle groups in the upper and lower body, with a special emphasis on the core muscles. Additionally, there are variations of barbell squats you can do to efficiently target your muscles.

How to do it?

Start off in a standing position, with your back erect, core engaged, and feet apart.

Clutch the barbell with both hands, and position it behind your shoulders.

Bring your body into a squatting position by pushing your hips backward and bending your knees.

By pressing onto your heels, bring your body back to the standing position.

Repeat.

5) Lat Pull Down

Lat pull-downs can get you ripped by helping build a broader back and boosting upper body strength.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated sitting position on the machine, with an upright torso and gaze forward.

Bring the bar towards your upper chest before returning it to its original position.

Repeat.

6) Barbell Bent Over Row

The barbell bent over row is one of the great exercises to lose fat and get ripped. This exercise effectively works on several muscles in the body, including the chest, shoulders, and back.

How to do it?

Start off with your feet hip-distance apart while a barbell is placed in front of the ankles.

Slightly bend your knees, and hinge down from the hips so that your upper body is angled parallel to the ground.

Grab the barbell with both hands, and bring it to your abdomen before returning it back to the starting position.

Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned weightlifting exercises can help you achieve your fitness goal of getting ripped and losing fat.

However, it's recommended to start your workout routine with some warm-up exercises to prep your body and end the routine with a stretching routine to release tension and muscle tightness. Also, ensure proper form to avoid unwanted injury and overstraining the muscles.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav