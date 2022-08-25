6 Best Yoga Cool-Down Exercises to Loosen Up Tight Muscles

Cool-down exercises must be included in your workout routine, as they help in preventing injuries and loosening up sore muscles.

In addition, you'll lower your blood pressure, body temperature, and heart rate to normal levels before continuing your regular activities.

Yoga is an effective technique to reduce body temperature. It has been a time-honored custom that has been practiced for millennia.

Best Yoga Cool-Down Exercises

In addition to calming and helping you wind down after a workout, a decent cool-down can serve as a bridge between the workout and normal activities.

Here's a list of the six best yoga cool-down exercises:

1) Child’s Pose

This cool-down exercise provides a nice stretch to the back, hips, thighs, ankles, and feet, and is incredibly soothing.

Here’s how to do it:

Begin by getting down on your knees. Gently recline on your heels.

Lift your chest while moving your hands forward. Your head should be on the floor as you tuck your chin in.

Inhale deeply for a few breaths. Relax for 50-60 seconds.

Get back up on your knees, and repeat five times.

2) Rag Doll Pose

This cool-down exercise is a straightforward stretch for the hamstring and lower back. When you let your head relax and hang, you'll also notice a nice relief in your neck and shoulders.

Here’s how to do it:

Don't lock your knees as you stand with your feet hip-width apart.

Keep your arms by your sides while slowly bending forward at the hips as long as it's comfortable.

There's no need to push your fingers towards the floor. Holding your elbows with the opposite hand will give you an extra stretch.

You can also let your head hang and very gently rock your upper body from side to side.

3) Standing Back Bend

This is a fabulous cool-down exercise to do spinal extension (the posture that maintains you upright). It can help counteract the spinal flexion (the forward hunch posture) many people develop, whether it's from sitting at a desk all day, driving a lot, or just having a lousy posture.

Here’s how to do it:

Put your feet hip-width apart when standing.

Inhale as you raise both arms up in a straight line.

Flex in the front body and hip flexors; exhale; bend your elbows; lower them to the floor, and slightly arch your back.

Alternatively, you may hold a mild backbend while maintaining straight arms.

4) Legs up the Wall Pose

This is one of the best post-workout yoga poses. You can recover more quickly and relax your muscles by adopting this cool-down exercise.

Here’s how to do it:

Place your right side against a wall while you sit.

As you lay on your back, swing your legs up along the wall.

Place your hips close to the wall or against it. Put your arms on your sides in front of you or overhead.

Maintain this posture for up to five minutes.

5) Seated Chest Opener

This cool-down exercise targets the muscles in the upper body. It helps relax the back muscles as well.

Here’s how to do it:

Keep your hands behind you, with your fingers pointing away as you kneel or sit on a yoga mat.

Lean back, and press your hands firmly into the mat. Lift your chest high, and arch your back as you push your hips into your heels.

By leaning back and expanding your chest even further, you may deepen the stretch.

Maintain this stance for 8-10 breaths.

6) Reclining Spinal Twist

With this cool-down exercise, the lower back is relaxed, and the glutes are softly stretched.

Here’s how to do it:

Straighten both legs, and draw your right knee into your chest while bending it.

Swing your right leg across your body towards the floor while you shift your left hip to the right, resulting in a supine spinal twist.

Turn your head to the right while extending both arms in a 'T' position perpendicular to the torso. Your left hand should be placed lightly on your right knee.

With eyes closed, count your breaths from 10 to 20. Flip the sides by bringing your right knee back into your chest.

Takeaway

Establish a schedule for a gentle cool-down after your workout to set yourself up for success. By regulating your body's systems, giving your body a chance to recuperate and allowing your body time to do so, you can gradually return to your everyday routine.

Don't push yourself beyond your limits; give yourself enough energy to complete your cool-down. Never bounce, or try to force your way into a position; always move to the edge.

