6 Best Yoga Exercises for Cold and Allergies

There are yoga exercises that can help you to combat cold and allergies. While medication is a solution, it’s not always the best idea to turn towards pills to get better.

If you can improve your health using yoga and exercise, there’s nothing better than that. Nevertheless, this article does not undermine the importance and effects of medicines but focuses on yoga exercises for colds and allergies and how these workouts can help you.

Yoga Exercises for Cold and Allergies

The following are six yoga exercises for cold and allergies that can help you when your chest and nose are congested:

1) Pavanamuktasana (Wind-relieving Pose)

The wind-relieving pose can help you with getting relief from digestive gases. Ideally, you should practice this every morning for at least 30-60 seconds on an empty stomach.

Steps:

Lie down on the floor on your back, and stay flat.

Bend your legs from the knees, and bring them over your stomach and chest.

Wrap your hands around your legs right below your knees.

Pull your knees towards your head as you lift your head, and move them forward so that the forehead touches the knees.

2) Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

It's a simple standing pose and helpful for improving your health, especially from cold and allergies.

Steps:

Stand straight, and find your balance.

Slowly lift your right leg, and place it against your left thigh, with your toes pointing forward.

Raise your arms overhead, and join your palms.

Hold the position while breathing deeply. Repeat the same on your left leg.

3) Balasana (Child’s Pose)

The child’s pose helps with providing relief from congestion from cold and flu. Additionally, it often helps with making you feel comfortable when the head feels heavy, or you feel sick.

Even if you don’t do a yoga exercise for cold and allergies, you shouldn’t skip this workout.

Steps:

Sit on a mat on the heels, with the knees either together or apart.

Slowly lower your forehead to touch the floor, and use this motion to bend forward

Your arms should be beside your torso and palms facing up.

You can extend your arms in front of you, with the palms facing the floor as well.

Gently push your chest to your thighs while holding the pose.

4) Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

The triangle pose can assist with opening up and clearing the chest during cold and flu.

Steps:

Stand straight, and keep your legs apart slightly over shoulder-width.

Steadily use your left arm to slide down your left leg till you touch your toes.

At the same time, the right hand should begin moving overhead and should become horizontal.

Tilt your head to the left while keeping your eyes on your right fingers.

Hold the position while keeping your knees and elbows straight

Continue to inhale and exhale throughout the exercise.

5) Virabhadrasana I (Warrior I Pose)

This pose allows you to energize the body along with benefitting and strengthening the chest and lungs to ensure better respiration. You should do this yoga exercise for cold and allergies too.

Steps:

Stand with your legs wide apart.

Turn out your right leg and left leg by 90-degrees.

The feet should be properly aligned with each other as you face towards your right.

Lift both arms overhead, and push forward on your right leg to bend your knee

The left leg should remain straight.

As you move forward, feel the stretch in the legs. Hold the position while inhaling and exhaling.

6) Salamba Sarvangasana (Supported Shoulder Stand)

The shoulder stand allows you to ease lower back pain and sleep better. The better you sleep, the faster you’ll be able to recover from cold and allergies. It's an advanced movement.

Steps:

Lie on a mat with the legs bent from the knees and feet firmly on the ground.

Steadily lift your hips off the mat while gently raising your chest.

The hands should bend from the elbows, and support your lower back by bending from the elbows.

Using your palms as leverage, lift one leg followed by the other leg while the chest reaches towards the chin for support.

Move your hips towards the front while your feet moved backward.

Hold the position for at least ten seconds before relaxing.

Bottom Line

Yoga exercises for cold and allergies can be helpful if done correctly. You must be consistent with the routine, and ensure to hold each position for at least 20 seconds before relaxing your form.

Moreover, you must give yourself sufficient rest and hydration to speed up your recovery.

Poll : 0 votes