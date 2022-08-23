6 Best Yoga Exercises for Men

Yoga is known to be a great way to deepen self-awareness and find inner peace, but did you know that it can provide you a full body workout too? However, not many people do yoga, considering its multiple benefits.

This ancient practice focuses on the development and maintenance of physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Yoga involves a series of poses (asanas) and controlled breathing techniques (pranayama). Through these physical movements and breathing exercises, you can have betetr flexibility, strength, endurance, balance, and digestion — and much more.

Best Yoga Poses for Men

Here's a look at the six best yoga poses for men:

1) Chair Pose (Utkatasana)

The chair pose or Utkatasana is a challenging pose for even the most fit males. It builds strength in the ankles, shoulders, quadriceps, and glutes. This pose is also great for building stability and stimulating the abdominal organs.

Here's how you do this posture:

Start by standing at the top of your mat, with your feet hip-width apart.

As you inhale, raise your arms straight up, and as you exhale, bend your knees, and lower your pelvis down as if you were going to sit down on a chair.

Keeping the weight in your heels, engage your core muscles, and let go of any tension in your shoulders.

Your arms can be held straight up over your head, reaching forward parallel to the floor, with palms facing down or hands reaching overhead.

2) Boat Pose (Navasana)

The boat pose tones the deep core, hip flexors, and spine. It works especially well for men, as it stimulates the prostate gland, reduces tension in the pelvic region, and aids digestion.

To do this pose:

Lie on your back with your arms by your sides, and take a deep breath.

Lift both legs off the mat, bending or straightening your knees as you do so to increase the challenge.

Reach your arms straight up toward the sky, pressing into the ground with your hands.

Keep your core tight and spine straight while you hold this pose for 15 to 20 seconds or longer.

3) Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

The downward facing dog is a great pose for men. It appears simple but can be very challenging. This pose can help you strengthen your back, hips, calves, hamstrings, and shoulders.

To start in tabletop position:

Tuck your toes, and lift your hips toward the ceiling.

Your wrist creases should be parallel to the top of the mat and fingers pointed forward.

Come onto your toes; bend your knees, and lift your hips towards the ceiling.

With a flat back and legs straight, slowly straighten your legs to form an upside-down 'V' shape.

While keeping a relaxed neck and head, breathe deeply as you hold this pose for five breaths.

4) Low Lunge (Anjaneyasana)

The low lunge is great for men, as it opens the hip flexors, which makes it a great way to practice balance. This pose is a yoga position that stretches and strengthens many parts of the body, including the hips, chest, spine, knees, and ankles.

Here's how you do this posture:

Start in the downward facing dog.

Inhale, and place your right foot forward between your hands.

Your right knee should form a right angle by keeping your knee over the ankle and the thigh parallel to the floor.

You can keep your left knee on the mat, or lift it straight up.

Your hands can be placed on the mat or in prayer close to your heart. Keep both thighs and core engaged to help keep your balance.

5) Half Pigeon Pose (Ardha Kapotasana)

With tight hips, the half pigeon pose can be a challenge. However, if you're flexible, it can stretch and strengthen the hamstrings, glutes, adductors, and hip flexors. This pose is great for people who often lift heavy objects or are active in sports.

To do this pose:

From the down dog, gently place your right knee behind your right wrist.

Your left leg should stretch back, and lower your hips toward the floor.

If your hips aren't square to the front and your right hip isn't on the mat, place a block or blanket under it.

Straighten your spine by maintaining an upward dog motion through the chest.

Stay in this position for 1-2 minutes while you breathe and release tension.

6) Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

This yoga pose is great for athletes (men), as well as anyone who does a lot of physical work. Any sport that involves running, jumping, or dynamic movements can generate tension in the lower back.

To do this pose:

Lie on your stomach, with feet flat on the floor and forehead resting on the ground.

Place your hands beneath your shoulders, with palms flat on the ground and fingers pointing forward.

Keeping legs and tops of the feet firmly pressed into the mat, press your palms into the ground as you lift torso up straightening arms.

Open your chest. and gently arch back as far as comfortable.

Takeaway

Yoga can be a great and healthy way to find more flexibility and balance in your life.

If you regularly practice the aforementioned poses, you will find yourself experiencing deeper, more satisfying stretches as well as a greater sense of overall well-being. That’s a win-win situation.

