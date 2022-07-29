6 Best Yoga Moves for Inflexible People

Going to a yoga session and observing folks move into seemingly impossible positions with ease can be disappointing and daunting if you lack flexibility. However, it's crucial to keep in mind that regardless of flexibility, anyone may practice yoga and gain by performing asanas.

Even if you can't touch your toes, you can still practice yoga moves to develop a well-rounded physique.

You don't have to contort yourself into complicated, painful poses to do yoga. Firstly, not all yoga poses are challenging. In fact, yoga is where many of the typical stretches that are performed, including forward bends, originated. Secondly, yoga is unquestionably the best approach to become flexible.

Yoga Moves for Inflexible People

Yoga poses can be particularly good for building flexibility, as they work many parts of the body, including difficult spots like the hips. Here's a look at six such poses for inflexible people:

1) Cow Face Pose

The Cow face pose is one of the best yoga moves for inflexible people. In addition to lengthening the triceps, the cow face stance opens the entire shoulder area.

Here’s how to do it:

Start by taking a lofty seat on the ground. Reach behind you with your raised right arm as if you were patting yourself.

Wrap your left hand across your lower back. Try to enclose your fingertips in a fist.

If you're having trouble touching your fingertips, try grasping your shirt or a strap.

Hold this pose for 30 seconds.

Repeat by alternating hands eight to ten times.

2) Camel Pose

In addition to being a great chest opener, a camel pose extends your entire torso, pelvis and even shoulders. It's one of the finest yoga moves for inflexible people.

Here’s how to do it:

Get down on your knees, with your hips spaced apart.

Lean backward while placing your palms on your upper buttocks or lower back for support.

You can either stay in this position ensuring your chest continues to elevate towards the ceiling or move forward while extending your fingertips to touch the bottom of your feet.

For 30 seconds, maintain this position while keeping your chest and neck raised to prevent squeezing your lower back.

Repeat eight to ten times.

3) Cobra Pose

After a long day at the computer, the Cobra pose is one of the excellent yoga moves that act as a shoulder, chest and torso opener.

Here’s how to do it:

Lay down on the floor facedown, with your knees together and arms by your sides.

Squeeze your glutes to support your lower back while lifting your head and chest off the ground, with your elbows tucked in and palms on each side of your chest.

Reach for the ceiling while extending your head and chest.

Hold for a minute. Repeat 15-20 times.

4) Eye of the Needle Pose

This position is one of the best yoga moves for inflexible people. It gently stretches the hip flexors and then more profoundly as flexibility increases.

Here’s how to do it:

Your feet should be flat on the floor as you lay on your back, with your knees slightly bent.

Position your right ankle on top of your left thigh while extending your right knee to the right.

You can either stay in this position or get up from the ground, and begin to bring your left thigh closer to your chest.

Grab your hands around the back of your left thigh with your right hand as you pass your right hand through the space between your legs.

To move your right knee away from your chest and keep your sacrum firmly planted on the floor, draw your left knee towards your chest. Your right elbow can also be used to move your right knee away from your chest

Switch legs after 10-15 breaths.

5) Half Dog against the Wall

The Half Dog against the wall is a fabulous yoga move for inflexible people. It'll help you stretch out your entire backside.

Here’s how to do it:

Place your hands flat against a wall a few feet in front of you, just above waist level.

Walk your feet back as you lean forward at the hips while keeping your arms straight.

Bend at 90 degrees, and try not to allow your lower back to arch.

Start a little nearer to the wall, and position your hands higher up if that 90-degree inclination is too much.

6) Seated Spinal Twist

It's one of the excellent yoga moves for inflexible people to relieve tension and repair the damage caused by an afternoon of slouching. Keep in mind that the twist starts at the waist; refrain from wriggling your body into the twist more by using the chair's back.

Here’s how to do it:

Swing your chair's legs to the left while you're seated.

Twist left so your torso is facing the back of the chair, and take hold of it with your hands.

Look over the left shoulder to accomplish the spinal twist if your neck allow sit.

Turn to the right, and then repeat.

Takeaway

All the aforementioned postures are excellent for inflexible people. They only demand a tiny bit of flexibility, but they can help improve your yoga practice and add some flexibility in the process.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you include these yoga in your routine? Yess!! No 0 votes so far