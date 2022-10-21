6 Best Yoga Poses for Better Hearing Power

Yoga postures can improve hearing power. Hearing is a fundamental human sense that's vital for verbal communication and social interaction.

The prevalence of old age deafness is rising due to increased noise pollution, mobile phones, Wi-Fi, electromagnetic fields caused by mobile towers, ototoxic medications, and ototoxic substances.

While regular yoga practice undoubtedly increases flexibility, that's not the only benefit. Yoga can also boost hearing power and health of the inner ear.

Yoga Poses to Improve Hearing Power

Yoga functions by enhancing blood flow to the ear and brain, which guards against neurotransmitter damage. That improves nerve function and detoxifies the body.

Here are five best yoga poses to enhance hearing power:

1) Bee Breath (Bhramari Pranayama)

When performing this pranayama, there is a humming sound that tends to create an aural echo when you exhale.

Through resonation of the skull, the same effect activates hair cells for the improvement of hearing power. By converting sound signals into electrical impulses, this stimulation enhances hearing.

Instructions:

Start by assuming the Padmasana position.

Close your eyes and ears by rotating the earlobes with your index finger.

Finally, take a deep breath through a closed mouth while humming.

2) Retention of Breath Pranayama

For this breathing exercise, exhale from the lungs as fully as possible for a prolonged period. As a result, the blood's concentration of carbon dioxide will rise, stimulating and regenerating hearing power.

Instructions:

Find a comfortable sitting position, and breathe naturally through both nostrils.

Take a deep breath, and tuck your chin into your chest.

Cover your nose with your thumb and ring your finger; hold your breath.

Release the hand, and lift your head by exhaling through your nostrils.

Repeat this cycle for 10-15 minutes.

3) Downward Dog Pose

This anti-gravity position causes blood to flow to the head, particularly the ears, improving hearing power. You feel more at ease, and blood flow aids in the removal of pollutants.

Instructions:

Stand in a tabletop position on all fours.

Take a deep breath out, and form an inverted 'V' with your hands, knees, and hip.

Stretch your neck out by supporting it with your hands.

Touch your inner arms to your ears, and glance at your navel.

After a brief period of holding this position, switch back to the tabletop position.

4) Cobra Pose

This position benefits the ears by removing toxins or surplus energy. Anyone who practices this yoga position can have improved hearing power and increased focus.

Instructions:

Lie down on your stomach with your palms facing the ground.

Lift your chest softly while supporting yourself with your elbows.

Raise your face in a cobra-like manner.

Hold the position as you take in and let out breaths.

5) Legs up the Wall Pose

As it's a therapeutic stance, it circulates blood throughout the body, helping alleviate the effects of any sickness. This position offers a terrific stretch that helps quieten the mind and is a fabulous way to improve hearing power.

Instructions:

Pose your back against a wall. Leaning against the wall, gradually raise your legs.

Keep your arms extended and face up.

With eyes closed, take a deep inhale.

After a few minutes, return to your starting position.

6) Fish Pose

This pose can alleviate stiffness in the neck area and increase blood flow, which can eventually improve hearing power. It stimulates the upper back and neck muscles while stretching the throat and upper neck.

Instructions:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. The arms should be by your side, with your hands facing down.

Lift your hips, and tuck your hands just above your upper buttocks.

As you inhale, elevate your chest by pressing into your shoulders and elbows.

Lower either the back or the top of the head to the floor, depending on how far you're bending your back. There should, however, be very little pressure applied.

Extend each leg separately, if that feels stable. With a modest inner rotation of the upper legs, extend through the heels.

Take five breaths in a chest- and ribcage-forward direction.

Takeaway

Yoga asanas can aid in the treatment of hearing issues. They aid in neck and head muscle relaxation, which helps minimize the loudness. It also enhances blood circulation and lowers bad cholesterol, among other benefits. You can improve your hearing power by doing the aforementioned asanas.

