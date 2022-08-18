6 Best Yoga Poses and Exercises for Chronic Pain

Most chronic pain starts with an injury or illness, which changes not only the body but also the mind-body connection.

You don't have to try to fix your body with surgery, painkillers, or physical therapy only. You can perform simple yoga moves that can help you achieve relief from pain. Chronic pain is a mind-body experience that can be remedied through yoga's healing tools, like breathing exercises and restorative poses.

Yoga Poses and Exercises for Chronic Pain

Check out these six yoga poses and exercises for chronic pain that can relieve and de-stress you:

1) Seated Twist

This yoga pose helps relieve your muscles and give you a good stretch. It wakes up your muscles and make you feel calmer and relaxed.

Here's how you do this pose:

Lengthen from the top of your head to the ceiling while sitting comfortably.

Put one hand behind you and the other on the knee of the person across from you.

Inhale, and as you let out your breath, contract your stomach, and turn toward the hand behind you.

Just take a break. With the next breath out, come back to centre. On the other side, do it again.

2) Shoulder and Neck Soother

The shoulders and neck are responsible for carrying a lot of tension and weight (your head). Stretching these two body parts can make you feel relieved, relaxed, and happier.

Here's how you do this pose:

While you're sitting, take a deep breath in, and stretch through the crown of your head.

Put your chin just a little closer to your throat. Exhale, and look over your right shoulder for as long as it feels good.

Back to the center, take a deep breath in, and let it out before looking over your left shoulder.

Back to the center, inhale. Next, let out a breath, and drop your right ear toward your right shoulder as you exhale.

Inhale back up to the center; exhale, and drop your left ear towards your left shoulder.

3) Nesting Pose

The nesting pose makes you feel safe and cared for. It may also be a comfortable way for you to sleep, making it a great posture to try if you have trouble sleeping or insomnia.

Here's how you do this pose:

Lay on your side, with your legs bent and close to your stomach.

Put a pillow under your head and another pillow or bolster between your knees.

Rest your arms in any way that makes you feel good.

If you want to feel even more supported, you can put a bolster or pillow behind your back if you have one.

Rest in the natural rhythm of your breath, and pay attention to each inhale and exhale as they move through your body. Take comfort in the fact that this is a simple, easy thing to do.

4) Supported Bound Angle Pose

This pose eases tension in the stomach, chest, and shoulders. Here's how you do this chronic pain relieving pose:

Lean for support against a block or another support (such as telephone books).

Place your legs in a diamond shape in front of the bolster.

Put a pillow or a rolled-up blanket under each outer thigh and knee.

Make sure the legs are fully supported and that the knees, legs, and hips are not stretched or strained.

Lean back on the bolster so that your lower back and the back of your head are both supported. Put your arms down wherever feels best.

As you breathe in, notice how the front of your body relaxes and slowly opens up. Follow this feeling, and as you breathe, feel the comfort in front of your body.

5) Supported Backbend Pose

The supported backbend is a pose that opens your heart and makes you want to embrace life. This pose also works like magic to release chronic tension in the back and shoulders. It helps correct bad posture that comes from spending too much time at a desk, computer, or while driving.

Here's how you do this pose for relieving chronic pain:

When you're sitting, put a bolster, a stack of pillows, or a few blankets under your knees.

Put one folded pillow or rolled blanket or towel behind you.

When you lie back, it should support your upper rib cage and not your lower back.

If you need extra support under your lower rib cage and lower back, roll a small towel to support the natural curve of your spine.

Put a rolled-up towel or small blanket under your head and neck to support it at the height that feels best.

6) Supported Forward Bend Pose

This pose loosens up the hips and back, taking the stress off the spine from daily tasks. When you hug a bolster, and rest your head on its support, you naturally feel safe and comfortable.

Here's how you do this pose to relieve chronic pain:

Cross your legs, and sit on the floor. Lean forward, and use a sofa, chair, or a pile of pillows, blankets or cushions for support.

If you have a bolster, put one end in your lap and the other end on the sofa, chair or stack of support.

Rest your head on anything that will hold it up.

When you use the bolster, you can turn your head to the side, and hug it in any way that feels good.

Make sure that the support you use is high and strong enough to hold you up without putting stress on your hips or back.

You need more support if you feel a strong stretch that hurts to hold.

Takeaway

Include these yoga poses in your daily routine to calm down, destress and feel relieved.

