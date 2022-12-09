6 Best Yoga Poses for Middle Back Pain

Suffering from mid-back pain? Certain yoga poses for middle back pain can help ease pain and stiffness and boost upper body flexibility too.

Middle back pain is a very common problem for people of all ages. The tightness and other discomfort associated with it can have a negative impact on your daily life, which can disrupt your regular bodily movements such as bending, twisting, etc. There are many causes of mid-back pain, including injuries, lifestyle factors such as prolonged sitting, or incorrect posture, certain medical conditions, and so on.

Fortunately, there are several yoga poses for middle back pain that you can do regularly to alleviate the condition. The following poses are easy and can be done anywhere, even while working at a desk.

Yoga poses for middle back pain

The following six yoga poses for middle back pain can not only relieve pain but also help loosen stiff muscles and enhance overall mobility too.

1) Cobra pose

It's one of the best yoga poses for middle back pain that focuses on back bending. This pose gently stretches the chest and also works on the spine. If you have severe pain or discomfort, though, do not go very far, and avoid stretching beyond your limits.

To perform the pose:

Lie face down on a mat, and extend your legs straight. Keep the tops of your feet on the floor.

Position your hands under your shoulders while keeping your fingertips pointing forward. Keep your elbows bent, and tuck your arms close into your body.

With your legs and butts engaged, press your legs into the floor, and use your arms to lift your head and chest off the floor.

Go as far as comfortable, and hold the position for a few seconds.

Repeat the pose.

2) Bridge pose

The bridge pose is also one of the most effective yoga poses for middle back pain that not only strengthens the spine but trains the abs and glutes too. Moreover, it corrects posture while sitting and standing.

To perform the pose:

Lie on your back. Keep your feet flat and knees bent. Place your arms by your sides.

Lift your pelvis up towards the ceiling, and let your shoulders support your body. Press through your feet and palms to lift higher.

Hold the position for as long as it's comfortable before releasing.

Repeat the pose.

3) Seated spinal twist pose

One of the best-seated yoga poses for middle back pain, the seated twist gently stretches the back and increases range of motion too.

This pose also works on posture, improves misalignment in the spine, and corrects hunched back. The key to doing this pose right is to sit straight with the back stable and neck and head in a neutral position. You can do this pose even while working in front of a desk.

To do this pose:

Sit straight on a mat or chair. Keep your legs straight out or in a crossed position. Pull your shoulder blades together, and move them down.

Sowly twist to your right while placing your left hand on the outside of your right knee, and position your right hand behind your back to give support.

Hold the twist for a few seconds, and come to the centre.

Repeat the twist on the other side.

4) Thread the needle

Thread the needle pose is also one of the most effective yoga poses for middle back pain, as it gently stretches the sides of the body and relieves pain and discomfort of any type. To get the most out of this asana, keep your arms fully extended, and stretch as far as it's comfortable.

To perform the pose:

Get on your fours with the knees directly under the hips and feet in line with the knees.

With your knees, feet, and hips still, start to walk your hands out straight in front till it reaches below your elbows. Keep your arms straight.

Bring your right arm under your left and simultaneously; rotate your chest with your right hand on the floor and palm up.

Lower your right shoulder while positioning the right side of your head on the floor. Keep your gaze straight up towards the ceiling.

Hold the position for a few seconds, and release. Repeat the pose with your left arm.

5) Puppy pose

The puppy pose is an ideal asana for people who find the downward facing dog pose difficult because of pressure on the shoulders and wrists.

This pose is considered one of the best yoga poses for middle back pain, as it engages the entire muscles in the middle back and brings the shoulders into the body.

To perform the pose:

Get on all fours with your toes tucked.

Lengthen your tailbone, and engage your belly to support your lower back. From there, walk your hands forward while keeping your hips above your knees.

Exhale and bring your chest down towards the floor while keeping your arms active and engaged.

Slowly press your arms into the floor away from you, and continue to lengthen your spine and tailbone.

Rest your forehead on the floor just in front of you. Stay in the pose for as long as it feels comfortable.

6) Sphinx pose

The sphinx pose in yoga is another ideal asana to ease middle back pain and is similar to the cobra pose, but the sphinx puts less pressure on the muscles.

To do the pose:

Lie on your belly on a mat, and press your pubic bone towards the floor. Position your elbows under your shoulder blades.

Press firmly into your legs, and engage your quads and kneecaps as you lift your upper body off the mat.

Press into your palms and forearms, and lift your torso higher. Keep your head and neck in a neutral position, and keep your gaze straight.

Breathe deeply, and hold the position for as long as it’s comfortable.

Bottom Line

Although studies and research suggest that the aforementioned yoga poses for middle back pain are an ideal way to treat the condition, they may not be suitable for everyone. So, before you get started with these poses, make sure to consult a doctor to determine possible risks.

While doing these yoga poses for middle back pain, though, practice very safely, and avoid stretching the poses beyond your limits, as that can lead to muscle tear and injury.

