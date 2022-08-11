6 Cool-Down Exercises Every Woman Should Do

Cool-down exercises after a workout are just as important as warming up. You wouldn't jump into a cold pool; you must gradually acclimate to the water's temperature because of how your body reacts to temperature. Your muscles, too, react to sudden exercising and abrupt stopping.

For example, if you start off slow and gradually increase your speed or intensity, then cool down by exercising at a slower pace or stop and stretch, it can help prevent injuries.

Six Effective Cool-Down Exercises

Recovery is as important as the workout itself. Here are 6 full-body cool-down exercises that you should be doing after every workout—not just when you're sore.

1. Seated Single-Leg Hamstring Stretch

This full-body cool-down exercise will help you feel relaxed and takes 10 minutes. The hamstring is one of the leading contributors to back pain, especially in the lower back. This stretch also improves flexibility which goes a long way in preventing injuries.

How should you do this cool-down exercise?

While sitting on the floor, extend one leg out in front of you and bend the other at the knee.

Put your foot against the inner thigh of your straight leg and extend your arms forward.

You may only be able to touch your knee with your hands, but as time goes by, work toward touching your foot.

Alternate between this position on the other leg for 30 seconds at a time.

2. Standing Quad Stretch

This cool-down routine helps you ease back into your work or play schedule with a series of moves that opens up your hips, gets blood flowing to your legs, and enhances flexibility.

How should you do this cool-down exercise?

To stretch your quadriceps (the muscles in front of your thigh), place your right foot on a step or stair and grab your shoe with your left hand.

With your right leg bent and left leg straight, pull your left ankle up to meet your butt.

Hold for 30 seconds. You should feel the stretch in the front of your thigh.

Try to extend your knee as much as you can. Repeat on the other side.

3. Child's Pose

Performing child's pose as a cool-down exercise will help you relax after a long run. They're great for stretching the small muscles in your back that connect your vertebrae (the bones that protect your spine).

How should you do this cool-down exercise?

Kneel on the floor with your knees and legs together and then sit back on your calves, keeping them together.

If you can’t reach all the way down to your calves, place a pillow between your thighs and calves to lessen the pressure on your knees.

Next, fold over the front of your thighs. Reach out with your arms while keeping contact between your calves and thighs.

The longer you reach, the stronger your muscles will stretch.

4. Core Abdominal Stretch

This full body cool-down stretch keeps your lower back healthy and strong. It also helps build your core strength by working your obliques, transverse abdominus, and rectus abdominus.

How should you do this cool-down exercise?

Lie on your stomach, then slowly raise your body off the floor using just your elbows.

Bend your elbows slightly so that you don't strain your joints, and continue to lift yourself up until you're looking at the ceiling.

5. Bent Knee Cross-Body Stretch

Adding this cool-down move to your post-workout routine stretches the muscles in the lower back and obliques. It is also great for strengthening your core musculature. The result is a healthy back and a stable posture.

How should you do this cool-down exercise?

Lie on your back, swing one leg over the other to make a figure four with your legs, and place both arms out to the side for balance.

Try to keep your shoulder blades on the floor as much as possible as you rotate through your lower back.

Your upper torso should resist this rotation in the opposite direction.

6. Seated Pigeon

The seated pigeon is perfect for a cool-down exercise. It helps to improve your posture and alignment. You can hold the pose for as long as you can without having to balance on one foot.

How should you do this cool-down exercise?

To prevent your inner thighs from getting tight, sit on a bench or chair with your right ankle resting on your left knee.

Bend your right knee, push it toward the ground, hold for 30 seconds, then repeat with the left.

Takeaway

The exercises presented above are a great start to building your personal cool-down routine. Try them out and see how you feel relaxed! You may even find that certain moves help with recovery, give you more energy, or just help calm your nerves after a hectic workout. The key here is to just make sure that you're giving yourself enough time to breathe and relax your muscles.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you perform cool-down exercises? Yes! Nope 1 votes so far

Edited by Ramaa Kishore