6 Core Workouts for Men Who Want a Smaller Waist!

When most men start to train hard, they do not think about having a smaller waist & miss out on the core workout. They want bigger biceps, bigger pecs, and bigger traps. Calisthenics, like sit-ups and crunches, can build abdominal muscles without really activating the deeper, internal muscles of the abdomen.

To be clear, slimmer waists aren't just for women but for men too, because a leaner waist makes the shoulders look bigger and more masculine.

So, to build a smaller waist without getting all your attention on the obliques, here are 6 core workout for men who want a slimmer waist. These workouts will also strengthen your overall body structure and endurance.

6 Core Workouts for Men

1.Myotatic crunches

Crunches are generally not effective at activating your abdominal muscles. But the myotatic crunch is a core workout that strengthens your abdominals without putting you at risk of injury.

To do a Crunch (myotatic or basic):

Lie with your back on a ball and then bend at the waist until your torso is almost parallel to the floor.

Focus on slowly curling up and touching your chest to your knees.

2. Figure 8S

To achieve a truly deep ab and oblique workout, you need to add leg raises to your workouts as well. While hanging leg raises are undoubtedly the best core workout for developing the core, Figure 8s is a great variation.

How to do the Figure 8S exercise:

Lie down on the floor & keeps your straight.

With your hands placed approximately at your sides, start rotating your lower body while simulating a figure 8 movement in the air.

This helps work out your abdominal muscles, while also increasing hip mobility and strengthening your spine.

3. Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches are a great way to strengthen your abs and work on getting a smaller waist. EMG studies demonstrate that the muscles in your six-pack activate more in this exercise than in other ab exercises.

Here's how you do Bicycle Crunches:

Lie down on your back, keep knees bent and feet flat.

Extend your left arm and right leg, making sure to keep your back flat on the floor.

Hold the position while keeping your core strong.

Repeat on other side.

4. Cable Rotation Exercises

It's important to train your core not only for lower body stability but also for upper body mobility. Cable rotations are a great way to build core strength and will make you more powerful.

How to do Cable Rotation exercises:

Grab a cable with your left and right hand, extending your arms to the sides.

Straighten both arms, then pull the cable to your opposite side, without letting go of the handles.

Bring the cable back to starting position.

Repeat.

5. Ab Wheel Rollout

Ab wheel rollouts are tough for most people, which is why most exercisers shy away from them. As with other challenging moves, it takes time and practice to build the needed strength to do these.

Here's how to do Ab Wheel Rollout:

Start by rolling out from a kneeling position and continue rolling until you can roll no further.

As you do this exercise, try to do it in a way that is both comfortable and challenging.

When you can perform the movement from a standing position, you will have completed the exercise.

6. Mountain Climber

While mountain climbers may be considered a core workout, the entire body gets involved in the movement. The cross-body variation of the movement helps to target the core.

How to do mountain climbers:

Start with your back flat and your abs engaged in a plank position while balancing on your hands and toes.

Your hands should be approximately shoulder width apart.

While in the plank position, align your hands and your feet and make sure to maintain proper form as you alternate bringing one knee up towards your chest with the opposite leg.

Now with the other leg

Takeaway

If you want to develop a smaller waist, get to the gym and do these 6 core workout as part of your regular routine. These six core workouts help you burn fat fast and will tighten your midsection so your waist will look small.

The good news is that all of this can be done with basic equipment, so it's not like you need to go out and buy lots of equipment.

It could be that the most effective routine for you is the one you're already doing it. The basics are: eat lots of fruits and veggies, whole grains, and lean proteins and avoid processed food

Getting a smaller waist is easier than you may think and requires just six exercises. So there is a reason to have some hope that you will be able to get a smaller waist.

Just remember not to become overzealous in your training and you will see results!

