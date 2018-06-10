7 Types Of Crunches For A Flat Belly

Do you know of the numerous crunches that can help you get a perfect and toned belly? We will help you out with that!

Women performing crunches as part of her routine

You have heard of crunches multiple times, either on our website or elsewhere, and we are pretty sure that you are bored with the same old form irrespective of it being super effective. So we thought, why not jazz it up a little by giving you different types of crunches that you can incorporate into your ab workout session. These crunches have the same basic structure as the regular ones but are tweaked a little so as to break the monotonicity.

Here are 7 different types of crunches that you can start doing from today:

Exercise #1

Oblique Crunches

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie on your back and keep your legs together. Your knees need to be bent and your feet must be flat on the floor.

Step 2: Your hands need to be behind your head.

Step 3: Now, perform the regular crunch by raising your left elbow upwards. Make sure that you use your oblique.

Step 4: Go as high as possible. Do not go for fast motions. Be as slow and gentle as possible.

Do 2 sets of 15 on each side.

Important Tip: Your form and posture are extremely crucial for this exercise. Do not let your hand lead the movement as that can strain your neck unnecessarily.

Exercise #2

Reverse Crunches

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie on your back and take the tabletop position.

Step 2: Engage your abs so that your lower back is flat on the floor.

Step 3: Slowly raise your shoulder off the ground while keeping your hands crossed on your chest.

Step 4: Get up in a manner so as to bring your elbow close to your knees.

Step 5: Hold this position for a second and return to the starting position

Do 2 sets of 15 each.

Important Tip: Do not put your shoulder and back on the floor once you start the set.

Next up: Vertical Leg Crunches