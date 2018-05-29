Abs exercises: 5-minutes abs workout for beginners

This article aims to give the readers an insight into the best 5 minute regime to get killer abs.

All of us know, getting in shape can be tough. Especially when we cannot see the results instantly. One must remember that achieving your goals takes time and patience and hard work remains key throughout the journey.

This 5-minute abs workout can seem to be a little difficult at first, but once you get in the groove, not only will you see yourself get in shape, but will also be pushed to achieve so much more.

Each workout is timed at one minute. You can take a 15-second break in the middle, but as and when you get used to the exercises, you will realize that these exercises are not only extremely productive, but the relay between these maximizes your results.

#1 Spiderman planks

Set yourself in the plank position. Note, your knees must be under your hips. Slowly lift one leg, while inhaling and squeezing your abdominal muscle. Swing your thigh and get your knee to your elbow while your leg is lifted. Do not twist your back and keep your spine straight. Your left knee must touch your left elbow and your right knee must touch your right elbow. Keep each position for 4 seconds and repeat.

Do this exercise, while alternating the sides, for one minute.

Do not mess up the plank position. Letting your hips too high or too low can prevent you from getting the maximum benefit out of this exercise.