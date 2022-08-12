6 Daisy Keech Ab Workout for Beginners

Over the past few years, Daisy Keech has emerged as one of the most followed fitness influencers on social media. Her popularity is undoubtedly due to her great physique, which she showcases on Instagram.

If you want to sport fit and toned abs like Daisy Keech, nothing can be better than a good fat-burning abdominal workout. This workout plan can help you look perfect from head to toe. The main objective of this workout plan is to get rid of stubborn belly fat. However, it also helps in shaping your body, burning calories and toning muscles.

Daisy Keech Ab Workouts for Shredded Body

Here's a look at six such workouts:

1) Reverse Lunge

If you do regular lunges and want to add them to your routine or improve your balance, Daisy Keech's reverse lunge workout is for you. When performed properly, reverse lunges can help you build single leg strength, improve your balance, and boost your cardio and glutes.

To do this move:

Stand straight, with your hands on your hips, and take a large step backward with your left foot.

Lower your right thigh till it's parallel to the floor and positioned directly over your right ankle.

Bend your left knee at a 90-degree angle, and point it towards the floor as you lift up on your left heel.

Straighten up by pressing down on your right heel, and bring your left leg forward to complete one rep.

Alternate legs, and step back with the left.

2) Donkey Kick

Daisy Keech's donkey kick is a unique workout that targets the largest part of the butt - the glute max. Donkey kicks are performed on all fours, meaning your shoulders and core also get a workout.

To do this move:

Get on all fours so that your hands and knees are directly under your shoulders and hips.

Make sure your back is flat—like balancing a cup of coffee on your lower back. Tuck your chin slightly so that the back of your neck is facing the ceiling.

Engage your lower abdominals.

Keeping a 90-degree bend in your right knee, lift it straight back and up towards the ceiling.

Hold before you start to arch or rotate at the hips.

Return to the starting position.

3) Jumping Jack

The jumping jack is an efficient total-body workout you can do almost anywhere. A great exercise for the core and upper body, jump squats make your body strong, supple and tight.

To do this exercise:

Stand up straight, with your legs together and arms next to your body.

Jump up, spreading your feet beyond hip-width apart, and bring both hands above your head.

Lower your arms, and bring your legs together.

Return to the starting position.

4) Fire Hydrant

Daisy Keech's fire hydrant exercise is an excellent bodyweight workout. It mainly works the gluteus maximus, but a few variations also work the core. When done regularly, fire hydrants can sculpt your glutes and reduce the risk of injury.

To do this exercise:

Start on your hands and knees, and place your shoulders above your hands and hips above your knees.

Tighten your core, and look down.

Lift one leg away from your body at a 45-degree angle. Keep your knee at 90 degrees.

Lower it to the starting position to complete one rep.

Do three sets of ten reps with each leg.

5) Russian Twist

Daisy Keech’s ab workout combines many ab exercises into one seamless routine. The Russian twist is one such workout that targets the core. To do it, lean back; raise your legs off the ground, and twist your torso from side to side.

To do this exercise:

Lie on the floor, with your legs straight and arms at your sides.

Engage your core, and tilt your body back slightly, forming a 'V' shape.

Hold for a few breaths and then slowly twist from side to side, breathing deeply.

Increase your range of motion as you become more proficient.

6) Bicycle Crunch

Daisy Keech's ab workout also includes bicycle crunches while lying flat on a mat. These crunches - which can fire up your core muscles - are a fun and dynamic ab workout that also help boost metabolism. Activate your core as you practise bicycle crunches to burn calories.

To do this exercise:

From a lying-down position, bend your knees, and put your feet flat on the floor.

Bring one knee toward your chest, and extend the other leg out straight.

Return to the starting position, and repeat on the other side to complete one rep.

Repeat till you've completed the set.

Takeaway

Daisy Keech’s workout is a combination of different workouts that many fitness experts recomment but with only half the reps. However, you need to do all of them for full reps to see optimum results.

You can choose your own rest period, but it's better to stick to the same time for each set, and try not to exceed that. One last thing: Good form is essential for any workout programme. So make sure you learn the basics before you start any exercise routine.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried any of these Daisy Keech's workout? Yes! Nope 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav