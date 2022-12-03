6 Easy Arm Exercises to Recover Lost Muscle Mass

"Best arm exercises to build muscle" is probably the most searched fitness related query. Nothing shows that you have been working out better than a pair of nice, muscular arms with the biceps popping out.

Most people run after arm exercises to build Hulk-worthy arms that give off a feeling of athleticism and strength. However, there're practical benefits to having muscular arms too. You need strong arms to perform many everyday functions and activities, like lifting a child, carrying that extra large bag of groceries, and lifting anything and everything literally.

Loss of muscle mass can be extremely taxing, both physically and mentally, but that's reversible. All you need is the will and determination to regain your muscles. There are many arm exercises that can help you achieve this goal, but keep in mind that you will need a good protein-rich diet along with exercise to regain your muscles.

Loss of muscle mass can be extremely taxing, both physically and mentally, but that's reversible. All you need is the will and determination to regain your muscles. There are many arm exercises that can help you achieve this goal, but keep in mind that you will need a good protein-rich diet along with exercise to regain your muscles.

Arm Exercises to Recover Lost Muscle Mass

To build muscular arms, you will need to work out your biceps, triceps, and forearms. Here's a look at six such arm exercises that will work out all these areas:

1) Concentration Curl

Bicep curls have become a basic exercise for biceps. This exercise is known for offering one of the highest levels of bicep activation and effective isolation.

Instructions:

Place your legs open in a 'V' shape at the end of a flat bench. Lean forward slightly while holding a dumbbell in one hand.

Rest your elbow against the inside of your thigh, with your palm facing the center.

For added stability, place your other hand or elbow on the opposite thigh.

Curl the weight slowly towards your shoulder while keeping your upper body still.

As you lift, turn your wrist slightly so that your palm is facing your shoulder at the end of the curl.

Allow yourself a moment to feel the effort in your bicep before slowly lowering the weight. However, do not place it on the floor till your final repetition.

Repeat 12-15 times before switching arms.

2) Chin-up

It's an excellent arm exercise, especially for the biceps, as it works the biceps through the full range of motion of the muscle. It also uses your entire bodyweight, so your biceps are worked out really well.

Instructions:

Stand beneath the chin-up bar, and raise both arms so that your palms face you.

Take both hands on the bar. To reach the bar, you may need to jump or step up.

Stabilize your body with a firm grip and thumbs wrapped around the bar. Crossing your legs may help with stability.

Pull your body upwards by bending your elbows while slowly exhaling.

Maintain your elbows in front of you while concentrating on allowing your biceps to pull you up to where your chin meets the bar.

Pause for a moment before slowly lowering yourself back to the starting position and repeating the move.

3) Diamond Push-up

This is one of the most effective exercises to work out the triceps, and it requires just your bodyweight and no other equipment.

Instructions:

Put yourself in a traditional push-up position, with only your toes and hands on the floor.

Form a triangle with your hands beneath your face, and your forefingers and thumbs touching.

Slowly lower your body so that the nose is close to your hands while keeping your torso and legs straight.

Return your body to its starting position, taking care not to arch or sag your back.

Rep 12-15 times.

4) Tricep Kickback

Tricep kickbacks are a solid exercise to build arm and upper body strength. While it works out all three heads of the muscle, they especially target and strengthen the lateral head.

Instructions:

With your palms facing inward, hold a dumbbell in each hand. Slightly bend your knees.

Hinge forward at the waist, keeping your back straight and core engaged till your upper body is nearly parallel to the floor.

Bend your elbows so that the dumbbells come up alongside the side of your chest, with your arms close to your sides.

Straighten your forearms slowly while keeping your upper arms still.

Hold for a second; bend your elbows till the dumbbells are close to your chest in the starting position.

Rep 12-15 times.

Rest for a minute after using only one arm at a time; switch arms, and repeat.

5) Pinch Carry

Pinch carries are an excellent forearm exercise that requires you to squeeze your fingers so that the plates do not separate. To keep two (or more) plates from slipping, pinch them together.

Instructions:

Pinch two plates together, making sure to keep the smooth side out.

Do it with both hands at the same time.

Stand tall; contract your core, and begin walking.

To get muscular forearms, do 2-3 sets of 15 yards.

6) Towel Curl

Towel curls work the biceps, forearm flexors, brachialis, and brachioradialis muscles. As they strengthen your grip, they also work your forearms.

Instructions:

Wrap a thick towel around a barbell so that your hands can close completely when you grasp it.

Hold the barbell in front of your thighs with an overhand shoulder-width grip.

Curl the bar while keeping your upper arms stable.

As you reduce your reps with each set, increase the weight each time.

Takeaway

Strong arm muscles are necessary for everyday movements. The aforementioned set of exercises targets all the important arm muscles i.e. the biceps, triceps, and forearms.

Strong arm muscles are necessary for everyday movements. The aforementioned set of exercises targets all the important arm muscles i.e. the biceps, triceps, and forearms.

