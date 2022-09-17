6 Easy Arm Exercises With Weights for Women

Are you looking to tone your arms and sculpt your upper body? If yes, consider doing a few arm exercises. These workouts are easy and can be done using weights, particularly a set of dumbbells.

Having strong, sculpted arms does more than just give the upper body an appealing appearance. They can help improve posture and reduce the risk of injury as well.

Moreover, they stabilize the joints and protect the bones too. Arm exercises for women not only help strengthen the biceps and triceps, but they also target other important areas, like the back and core muscles.

Simple Arm Exercises with Weights

Let’s take a closer look at six of the easiest yet most effective arm exercises for women to tone and strengthen their arms along with their triceps, biceps, and shoulders.

Look to do at least three sets of 8-10 reps for each exercise. Once you become more confident, move up to heavier weights, and increase your reps. Let's get started:

1) Biceps Curl

A biceps curl is one of the simplest and result-worthy arm exercises that can be either done standing or sitting on a bench.

To do this exercise:

Grab a dumbbell in both hands, and keep your arms by your sides. Slowly curl the dumbbells towards your shoulders while focusing on using your biceps.

Make sure you keep your core muscles engaged, and do not lean forward, sway, or round your back as you bring the dumbbells up.

Pause at the top, and lower the weights to their starting position.

Repeat.

2) Overhead Extension

An overhead extension is another amazing exercise to tone the arms. It requires using a single dumbbell at a time.

To do this exercise:

Stand or sit with your spine straight, and grab a dumbbell with both hands around the handle. Raise the dumbbell straight over your head to begin the exercise.

Bend your elbows so that the weight lowers behind your head, and slowly lift the dumbbell to its initial position.

Repeat.

3) Concentration Curl

A concentration curl is one of the most effective arm exercises for strengthening and isolating the biceps.

To do this exercise:

Sit straight on a bench with the legs apart, and slowly lean forward. Grab a dumbbell with your right hand, and place your elbow against the inside of your right thigh.

With your palm facing up towards the ceiling, curl the dumbbell slowly towards your shoulder. Pause for a second, and lower the dumbbell to its starting position.

Complete a few reps with your right arm, and do the same with the left.

4) Upright Row

The upright row is one of the best compound arm exercises that not only strengthens the arms but also engages the deltoids and trapezius.

To do this exercise:

Stand tall with your feet hip-distance apart and arms resting in the front of your body. Hold a dumbbell in each hand, and maintain this position.

Lift the weights by raising your elbows till they reach your chest. Lower them back to your waist, and repeat.

5) Lateral Raise

A lateral raise targets the biceps and shoulder muscles as well.

To do this exercise:

Sit or stand with your arms by your sides, and hold a dumbbell in each hand.

Keep your palms facing towards your body and elbows bent as you lift the dumbbells till your arms get parallel to the floor.

Lower the dumbbell to the starting position, and repeat.

6) Military Press

A military press or a shoulder press works on the arms, chest and shoulders. This exercise can be done either sitting or standing.

To do this exercise:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand above your shoulder at chin height, and keep your palms facing forward.

Press the dumbbell up, and bring them above your head with your elbows slightly bent.

Grab the dumbbells above your head for a second, and slowly lower them back to the starting position.

Repeat.

Takeaway

To make the most of the aforementioned arm exercises and prevent injury, make sure to perform them using proper form, and don't use a weight that's too heavy for you to handle.

For workouts that require overhead movements, such as an overhead extension or military press, make sure you have a spotter to help you lower the weights with control. Most importantly: do not forget to warm up before exercising with weights.

