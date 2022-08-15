6 Easy Exercises For Beginners To Do At Home

Whether you're just starting to exercise or you've been working out for years, there are simple moves that will help you build strength and endurance. The best part is that they don't require any equipment at all - all you need is a few minutes of free time and a little space.

These exercises are perfect for beginners because they work multiple muscle groups at once and are easy to modify if your body isn't used to them yet.

With that in mind, here are six exercises you can do at home.

Easy Exercises For Beginners To Do At Home

#1 Push-ups

Push-ups are bodyweight exercises that work your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core.

Lie on the floor with your feet together and toes touching the ground (or close to it). Your hands should be shoulder-width apart on the floor in front of you.

Inhale as you slowly lower yourself to a 90-degree angle, keeping your back straight and looking at the floor above you.

Hold this position for one second before exhaling as you push yourself back up using only your arms until they're straight again in front of your body.

Repeat this movement for 10 repetitions or more if you're able to do so safely without straining yourself too much or causing pain in any part of your body (such as in the shoulders).

#2 Sit-Ups

Sit-ups are one of the best exercises for beginners as they work a variety of muscles and can help you build core strength. To do sit-ups:

Start in a sitting position with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Lower your body until you're lying flat on the floor.

Lift yourself up till your waist, then lower back down. Repeat this exercise 10 times or until you feel that it is too easy or difficult.

#3 Walking Lunges

Walking lunges are a great way to work your lower body.

To perform them, stand with your feet hip-width apart.

Take a big step forward with one foot while keeping your back heel firmly planted on the ground.

Bend both knees so that you sink down into an exaggerated lunge position, then rise up until you're standing on the ball of your forward foot with both knees bent at about 90 degrees (don't lock them).

Repeat this movement for the prescribed number of repetitions, then switch sides and repeat again for another set.

Add some extra resistance by holding dumbbells as you do walking lunges—this will increase muscle activation throughout more muscle fibers while also forcing you to use more energy to move those weights around!

You can also fire up your hamstrings with a medicine ball or kettlebell. Standing on one leg while holding onto either a medicine ball or kettlebell can really help strengthen those hamstrings so they don't give out when running sprints later in life!

#4 Squats

The squat is a classic exercise that can be done with various equipment. You can do bodyweight squats, or you can add weight to your squats by doing them with a barbell, dumbbells, kettlebells, medicine ball, or stability ball. The key thing is to keep your back straight and feet flat on the floor throughout the movement.

The easiest way to start doing squats is by using the Smith machine at your local gym (if they have one). The Smith machine has handles attached to its frame so that you don't lose balance while performing exercises such as squats and bench presses. Once you get familiar with this technique, you can try a different equipment!

#5 Planks

Planks are a great way to build up core strength. You can either do them on your elbows or your hands, which will work different muscles in the upper body.

To perform a plank on your elbows:

Get into a push-up position and rest on your forearms instead of your hands. Make sure that your body forms a straight line from shoulders to ankles when you are in this position (don’t allow hips to sag).

Keep everything tight and flat by squeezing your glutes and abs together; do not allow your stomach to stick out!

Hold for 30 seconds or longer without allowing yourself to sag!

#6 Jumping Jacks

Jumping Jack is a great exercise for beginners to do at home because it's simple and easy to learn. You can use this workout anywhere, including in the park or in your backyard.

Stand upright with your arms at your sides.

Bend your knees slightly and jump in the air.

While in the air, spread your legs out such that they are about shoulder-width apart when you land. Make sure to keep your arms stretched and over your head while making contact with the ground.

Jump back to the original position and repeat.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for an easy way to get into shape, these home exercises can help. They are simple yet effective, and will help you build strength and endurance over time. We hope these exercises have given you some inspiration on how to get started with your fitness journey!

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury