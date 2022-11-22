6 Easy Exercises to Make Your Calf Muscles Strong

Well-developed calf muscles tell people you have been working out. Strong calves are not only good to look at, but also extremely functional.

These muscles are utilized in literally every movement you make, from the moment you wake up till the moment you go to sleep. Strong calf muscles are especially necessary for athletes, as they help build explosive strength and power.

The calves are made up of two major muscles. While gastrocnemius is responsible for the calves' rounded shape, the other muscle, soleus, which is longer and flatter, runs down the leg beneath the gastrocnemius.

Calf muscles help to strengthen and stabilize the ankles, as well as allow the feet to move properly when walking or jumping. The stronger your calves, the more efficiently you can walk, sprint, lift, and jump, and the less likely you are to strain or injure yourself.

Check out the following exercises to strengthen your calves.

Exercises to Make Your Calf Muscles Strong

1) Standard Calf Raises

This is one of the most common exercises to develop calf muscles, and it is extremely versatile, as you can start off with the bodyweight version and then gradually progress to performing it with weighted plates, dumbbells or kettlebells.

Instructions:

Holding a support, raise your weight from your toes with your calves.

Your heels should ideally not touch the ground.

This exercise is best performed on a stair or small bench, where the heels can stick outwards.

This exercise can also be performed with a dumbbell or a weighted plate.

When using weights, however, perform a standing single calf raise for better balance.

Use your other hand to maintain balance.

2) Farmer's Walk-on-Toes

The farmer's walk-on-toes improves leg and forearm endurance and strength, and the calf muscles receive the most attention. This is one of the best exercises to build massive calves because it not only targets the legs but also strengthens the core and cardiovascular system.

Instructions:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand by your sides and stand tall with your feet hip-width apart.

Take ten steps forward, five steps with each foot, slowly lifting your body onto the balls of your feet.

Depending on your fitness level, you can increase the number of steps.

If you're just getting started, start with no weights.

Increase your steps and weights as you gain confidence.

3) Jump Rope

Jumping rope is a great way to strengthen your calves as well as a great cardiovascular workout. Jumping off the balls of your feet works the calf muscles repeatedly, increasing power, strength, and muscular endurance.

Instructions:

Grab the handles of a jump rope in each hand, with the rope's midsection centered behind you.

The rope endpoints should be held parallel to your hips and extended through your body.

Rotate your wrists to move the rope up and over your body.

Leap over the rope with both legs as it descends in front of you, gently resting on the sole of the foot.

Swing the rope around your waist and back over your head.

4) Squat-to-Heel Raise

This exercise is beneficial for your entire lower body, including your calf muscles. It can be somewhat difficult to perform in the beginning. This is why, it is best to increase the number of repetitions slowly.

Instructions:

Stand tall, with your feet hip-distance apart.

Maintain a straight back and 90-degree knee bend. Squat one time.

Return to the starting position by straightening your legs and lifting your body onto the balls of your feet.

Hold for a second, then lower your heels and repeat.

You can increase the difficulty by holding a dumbbell while performing this exercise.

5) Jumping Calf Press

One of the most effective exercises to strengthen your calf muscles is the jumping calf press. It is a plyometric activity that will improve your power and explosiveness.

Instructions:

In a natural stance, stand with your palms by your sides, abs activated, and spine erect.

Leap into the air by exploding off the ground with your foot's sole.

Softly land on the balls of your feet.

Instead of relying on your quadriceps to propel you forward, focus on the tightness and rigidity in your calf muscles.

Rep ten more times.

6) Butt Kicks

Butt kicks are a type of plyometric cardio workout. This high-intensity aerobic activity is one of the best strengthening exercises for your calf muscles.

Instructions:

To begin, stand with your arms at your sides and your feet beneath your hips.

You should be standing on the soles of your feet.

While bending your left leg, raise your right foot to your buttocks.

Return to your starting point as soon as possible.

Rep the procedure with the opposite leg.

Takeaway

Calf muscles, unlike quads and hamstrings, are frequently overlooked during leg days. However, you must make a conscious effort to work these muscles.

The aforementioned exercises will help you workout these muscles and strengthen them. Make sure to warm up and cool down before and after performing these exercises, so as to not tire out your calves.

