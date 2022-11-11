6 Best Exercises to Build Massive Calves

The calves consist of two muscles: the gastrocnemius and soleus. Although these muscles already get a lot of training when you walk, stand, jump, or run, to boost their size, you need to work on the calves even harder and challenge them more intensely.

However, increasing the size of the calf muscles is easier said than done. Even top fitness enthusiasts believe that the calves are one of the most rigid muscles to train.

To get your calf muscles to respond, it's important that you work on them at least thrice a week and include exercises that target them from every angle. Not sure what exercises to opt for? Check out these exercises to develop massive calves:

Exercises to achieve bigger calves

The following six exercises can help train your calf muscles harder and challenge your body to produce optimal results.

1) Standing calf raise

A standing calf raise is undoubtedly one of the best exercises to enhance your calf size. It largely focuses on the gastrocnemius, which is the largest calf muscle.

How to do it?

With your feet at shoulder distance, stand tall, and keep your hands alongside your body. For an added challenge, you may also hold dumbbells in both hands, or place a barbell on your shoulders.

With your knees slightly bent, slowly lift your heels off the floor while keeping your abs engaged.

Hold at the top position, and bring your heels back to the starting position.

2) Farmer’s walk on toes

This is an advanced variation of the traditional farmer’s walk exercise that works wonders on t cehalves and also helps enhance overall body balance.

How to do it?

With a dumbbell in each hand, stand upright, and keep your feet at hip distance.

Keeping your core tight and shoulders relaxed, get on your toes, and start to walk for a few steps.

Do not let your heels touch the floor. Walk for a few counts forward, and come back while maintaining the same position.

3) Seated calf raise on leg press machine

This is another very effective exercise to train the entire leg, including the calves. It helps develop strong muscles, lowers chances of leg injuries and prevents muscle loss.

How to do it?

Sit comfortably on the leg press machine, and place the top of your feet on the bottom of the platform.

Keep your toes pointed in the front, and ensure that your heels are hanging off the platform.

Place your quads under the knee pads, and position your hands on the top.

Release the safety bar as you extend your ankles, and press your toes till the calves get fully stretched.

4) Lateral lunge to curtsy

This exercise can be performed with or without weight and involves lower body movements. It largely targets the calves, glutes, inner thighs, hamstrings, and core.

How to do it?

Stand tall holding a dumbbell, kettlebell or any other free weight.

Move your left foot to the side, and push your hips back to get into a lateral lunge position.

Push off your left foot, and stand back up to the starting position. Simultaneously, bring your left leg into a curtsy lunge position just behind your right leg.

Repeat, and switch legs.

5) Explosive calf step-up

This is a great plyometric exercise to work the entire lower body muscles while emphasizing more on the calves and glutes.

How to do it?

Set up with your right foot on a step or box in front of you.

Drive off your right foot explosively, and jump on the box.

Switch your feet as you land.

Repeat the exercise leading with your left leg, and continue to alternate for a few reps.

6) Donkey calf raise

Another very effective variation of the calf raise exercise, the donkey calf raise gently stretches the calves and helps develop them in size. For an added challenge, you can do this exercise while wearing an ankle weight as well.

How to do it?

Stand on an elevated platform facing something stable for support. Ensure that you stand with the balls of your feet on the edge of the platform.

Slowly bend over, and grab onto something in the front. Allow your heels to drop, and start to lift your heels off as high as possible.

Pause at the top, and squeeze your calves. Return to the starting position. Repeat.

Bottom Line

To make the most of the aforementioned exercises, look to perform them consistently for at least thrice a week to achieve massive gains in your calf muscles.

Modify the exercises to suit your fitness level, and move slowly to avoid injuries and pain. Initially, aim for ten reps for each exercise, and increase the reps gradually.

