6 Easy Exercises To Lose Love Handles In 4 Weeks

No matter what you do, it's impossible to spot-reduce fat. Neverthelss, there are exercises that can help improve your overall body composition, which will in turn make your love handles less noticeable.

In the next few sections, we will outline a few exercises that can help shred those love handles away.

Easy Exercises To Lose Love Handles

Here's six exercises to lose love handles in four weeks:

#1 Russian Twist

Russian twists are a great way to target the obliques and build muscle in the core. Here's how you do them:

Lie on your back, with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Place your hands on the sides of your head or behind it in line with the ears.

Raise your hips up off of the floor.

Lower down to one side while keeping the elbow stationary; return to center, and lower down to the other side while keeping that elbow stationary.

Repeat for 20 reps, alternating sides each time you lower down towards the floor.

#2 HIIT

High intensity interval training is a great way to burn fat and calories. It involves alternating between short bursts of intense exercise and brief periods of rest. You could do this all-in-one workout or break it down into different sessions throughout the week.

The benefits of HIIT are two-fold: First, it helps the body break down more fat for energy than steady-state cardio does (think jogging). Second, as the intensity is high during these intervals, you’re able to work out harder without becoming exhausted as quickly — meaning you can burn more calories overall.

#3 Bicycle Crunch

Bicycle crunches are another way to help target the lower core muscles.

Follow these steps to do this exercise:

Lie on your back, with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Cross your arms over your chest.

Raise your legs off the floor, and contract your abs; exhale, and pull in your lower ribs.

Rotate to one side by raising a leg towards that hip while keeping an elbow on the ground, turning at least till you feel a good burn or have reached 60 rotations per set.

Return to the starting position, and repeat on the other side to complete one rep.

#4 Ab Rollout

Ab rollouts are one of the most challenging core exercises you can do. You're going to need an ab roller for it, but any cylindrical object will suffice.

To do the exercise:

Place your hands on the ground, shoulder-width apart, and place your toes under a sturdy object. That will create tension in the abs.

Sit back till you form a straight line from your shoulders to your knees, keeping your arms straight and supporting yourself with your arms and feet. You should feel the tension in your ab muscles.

Use an ab roller to roll forward till your abs are fully stretched out, and come back up again for 30 seconds or more.

#5 Plank Jack

Plank jacks are a modified variation of planks. This exercise adds some movement to the lower body, which can stretch out the thigh muscles and keep you engaged when the core and upper body work hard.

To do the exercise:

Start in a plank position, with your hands under your shoulders and toes on the floor.

Slowly raise one leg out to the side, keeping it straight and strong through the heel. As you do that, continue to hold yourself up by holding onto whatever muscles you can find — your arms or even just the floor itself.

Take five seconds to stretch out this part of the body before bringing it back down again and switching sides with another leg kick.

You should do at least ten repetitions on each side without too much trouble if you’re starting out with a low level of fitness,

If that gets easy for you, move on to more difficult versions of the exercise (like doing plank jacks while standing) till they become second nature.

#6 Reverse Lunge

Reverse lunges are a solid lower body exercise that can help lose love handles by building muscle in the waist and thighs. This exercise works out the quads, hamstrings, and glutes.

To do it:

Start in a standing position with your feet together.

Squat down, and place your hands on the floor. Keep your body upright, like you’re about to sit in a chair.

Step back with one foot so that it's in line with the other foot, and bring the back foot behind you as far as possible without losing balance or going past 90 degrees (you should feel the stretch in your glute muscles).

Repeat with each leg for 15 repetitions (seven for each leg).

If you want to increase difficulty, do it on an incline platform, or use heavier dumbbells.

Takeaway

Love handles may be more stubborn than you think, but there're a few simple exercises to help you get rid of them in no time.

The best part about these moves is that they’re all bodyweight exercises, which means no equipment is required to do them. Try out the aforementioned exercises to reduce your waistline. You can thank us later.

