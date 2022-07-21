What is the Russian Twist exercise?

The Russian twist is a useful exercise for developing your shoulders and core. This exercise is popular among athletes, as it promotes circular movement, which is common in sports.

Although it may seem like a straightforward manoeuvre, a lot of strength and assistance is needed to do a Russian twist. It require a lot of muscle and concentration.

Exercises created for Soviet soldiers during the Cold War gave the Russian twist exercise its name. It was initially employed as a military training exercise but slowly spread to other countries due to its many benefits.

How to Do Russian Twist?

This is an excellent exercise for strengthening your oblique muscles and other abdominals. You may strain your lumbar spine if you perform the exercise incorrectly.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do the Russian Twist:

Select a weight that enables you to maintain proper form through all sets and repetitions.

Straighten your legs, and sit on the floor with your knees bowed.

Maintain a small angle between your feet and the ground. You should be seated on your pelvic sit bones.

As you keep your posture upright, sag backward till your body is at a 45-degree angle from the ground. You should have a 90-degree bend in both your hips and knees.

Make your core active. As though holding an egg beneath it, your chin should stay tucked throughout the movement.

Hold something in front of your body - such as a medicine ball, dumbbell, weight plate, or other object while keeping your arms bent or straight..

Slowly and steadily twist your upper body to the right.

Turn your upper torso to the left. Keep your lower body motionless as you swing your upper body back and forth.

Complete 10-12 reps.

Benefits of Russian Twist

The benefits of the Russian twist go far beyond your core and shoulders. Here are a few compelling reasons to include this exercise in your fitness routine:

1) Russian twists are a fabulous weight-loss workout, as they help reduce abdominal fat, which is frequently the primary contributor to many major health conditions. You can lower your risk of developing renal, cardiac and other health problems by doing Russian twists.

2) The exercise involves anti-rotational spinal training, which is one of its biggest benefits. That not only facilitates daily activities but also enhances performance in sports like tennis, baseball, hockey and golf.

3) Every action you do is built on your core. Your core becomes stronger and more flexible through this exercise, which stretches and strengthens muscles, like the rectus abdominis and internal and external obliques.

4) This exercise strengthens your lower back and eases pain and stiffnes. That is particularly beneficial for those who have a sedentary lifestyle.

5) The Russian twist helps you avoid slouching and the associated issues of a bent back and pain.

6) It requires no setup or equipment to be performed. The Russian twist is easy to learn and virtually portable, and can be performed anywhere.

7) The Russian twist is an easy workout for beginners and offers many adaptable forms to fit as per experience level, age and overall health.

Common Mistakes While Doing Russian Twist

Here’s a list of common mistakes you should be mindful of while doing this exercise:

1) Rounding your back

To begin the exercise, watch out for your back from rounding forward. To avoid that, extend ir much as you can. Imagine lifting your entire torso up from your waist and extending it out long. That will prevent damage to your spine and allow your obliques to benefit from it.

2) Half Rotations

One of the most prevalent issues while doing a Russian twist is that people rotate their torso incorrectly. They only move their hands, so they fail to fully benefit from the ab training by not rotating their shoulders all the way around.

Tips to Remember While Doing Russian Twist

Before starting an exercise programme, talk to your doctor if you have a history of health issues.

To avoid injury and enjoy the efficacy of an exercise programme, employing a proper exercise technique is important. However, depending on your requirements, you will need to adapt each exercise to achieve the best results.

Always choose a weight that enables complete body control during the exercise. When exercising, pay special attention to your body, and stop right away if you experience any pain or discomfort.

Takeaway

Include the right warm-ups, rest and nutrition in your training regimen to see steady improvement and increase your body strength.

Your ability to effectively recuperate from your workouts will eventually determine your results. Before working out the same muscle groups, rest for 24 to 48 hours to give your body enough time to heal.

