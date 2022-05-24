7 Best Pilates Exercises for Your Obliques

Working your abs is a sensible decision whether you're trying to get a six-pack or just want a stronger core. However, your core consists of more than simply six-pack muscles. Have you been working your obliques as well?

Obliques, which run down the sides of your core, are essential for rotational motion, side-to-side bending, and spine protection. It's a good idea to strengthen them a few times every week for your overall wellness.

Obliques travel from the hips to the rib cage on the sides of the stomach muscles (six-pack muscles). The internal obliques lie beneath the exterior obliques, and the muscle fibers run perpendicular to each other.

Pilates exercises focus specifically on your core, making them excellent choices for targeted core work. This can also be done at home, which is both convenient and effective.

Working on your core? Try these Pilates exercises for your obliques

Pilates may be done with just an exercise mat from almost anywhere. Here are some of the most effective Pilates exercises for your obliques:

1) Heel tap

This motion, which is effectively a lateral crunch on the ground, is one of the best Pilates exercises for your obliques.

Here's how to go about it:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground.

Depending on your preference, your arms should be at your side, palms facing up or down.

Inhale and lift your neck and upper back off the floor with your core.

As you bend down to your left side, touch your left foot with your left hand. Consider this a side crunch, and avoid the temptation to lift your upper body higher off the ground.

Return to the middle.

Rep on the other side.

2) Side plank with reach under

Incorporating a reach-under will increase the twisting motion and target the obliques even more. Hence, it is one of the most efficient Pilates exercises for your obliques.

Here's how to do it:

Lay on your left side of the ground.

Support your upper body by climbing up onto your hand or forearm.

Bend your knees 45 degrees and stack your right leg on top of your left leg.

Using your obliques, pull your right hip towards the sky while keeping your feet together.

Raise your left arm above your head.

Inhale and twist your left side of your body by reaching your hand down and under it.

Rep with your arm raised overhead.

3) Bicycle crunch

Your obliques will be on fire after doing this twisting ab workout. Another advantage is that it is scalable. Bicycle crunches are absolutely one of the best Pilates exercises for your obliques.

Here is how to do this:

Lay on your back on the ground, bringing your legs to a tabletop posture.

Bend your elbows and place your hands below your head.

Raise your head, neck, and shoulders off the floor using your core, and straighten your right leg by bringing your right elbow to your left knee.

Bend your right leg, straighten your left leg, and bring your left elbow to your right knee as you release gently and twist to the other side.

4) Single leg stretch

While doing a single leg stretch, abdominal muscles are challenged since they are tightened to maintain body position throughout the stretch and scissoring motion when you swap legs. It is undeniably one of the best Pilates exercises for your obliques.

Here's how to do this:

Lie down facing the ceiling.

Curl your face up off the floor and bring both knees inward to your chest. Put your hands on your shins.

Alternate sides while extending one leg at a time.

Throughout, keep your lower back on the ground and your core engaged.

5) Hip dips

The oblique muscles, which extend along the outer edge of the abdominal muscles, are targeted by these side hip dips.

Here is how to do this:

Start in a lateral plank position with your hips stacked and your hand or elbow on the mat.

Stack your feet on top of one another if you're more skilled or looking for a challenge.

Keep your lower knee just on floor if you're a beginner.

Dip your hips to the ground while engaging your core, then lift them back to the starting position.

On each side, aim for 20 hip dips.

6) Dead bug

Dead bug pose is one of the most beneficial Pilates exercises for your obliques. It strengthens your core muscles, spine, and back muscles, all of which are necessary for excellent posture.

Here is how you do it:

Start on the floor with your back and shoulders flat and heavy.

Raise your arms straight above your shoulders and your legs into a tabletop position, knees directly over your hips.

Inhale deep, then slowly drop and straighten your left leg and right arm until they are just above the floor.

Return to the initial pose as you inhale.

One rep is completed by repeating on the opposing side. On each side, aim for 15 dead bugs.

7) Bird dog

Bird dog is one of the most effective Pilates exercises for your obliques as it works your abs while also putting your balance to the test.

Here's how to go about it:

Starting on all fours, align your hands with your shoulders and knees with your hips.

Inhale deep, brace your core, and extend your right arm and left leg straight out, parallel to the ground.

Maintain a stable lower back and hips that are parallel to the ground.

Exhale and begin again. Rep with other sides.

