6 Easy Yin Yoga to Naturally Soothe Anxiety

Yin yoga is a form of yoga that helps relax the mind and body and releases tension and tightness from the muscles. It's one of the natural and best methods to soothe anxiety and relax after a hectic day at work.

It's a soft form of yoga that does not involve any complicated or twisting movements. So even beginners can do these poses to avail the benefits of yin yoga.

Easy Yin Yoga to Soothe Anxiety

We have curated a list of six easy and best yin yoga poses you can do to soothe anxiety and calm your nerves. Let’s get started:

1) Butterfly

The butterfly is an extremely refreshing pose that helps soothe anxiety by calming the nervous system and bringing a sense of serenity.

How to do it?

Assume the sitting position on the ground, with the soles of both feet touching each other while the knees are bent sideward,l ike a butterfly. With a lengthened spine, crawl your hands forward as far as you can. Tuck in your chin, and relax your body. Hold for about two minutes before releasing.

2) Corpse Pose

The corpse pose is the ultimate relaxing and calming yoga pose to soothe anxiety and relax the body. This pose helps in relieving stress and tightness from the muscles along with having a calming effect on the mind.

How to do it?

Lie down flat on your back, with your legs extended down and feet apart. Let your toes and palms relax. Shut your eyes, and start breathing deeply and evenly. Try to gain better awareness of your body, and surrender completely without thinking of the outside world. Hold for about five to ten minutes before releasing.

3) Caterpillar

This pose effectively soothes anxiety by calming the nervous system and releasing tension from the posterior chain along the shoulders.

How to do it?

Assume the seated position on the ground with your spine elongated and legs straightened in front. Reach your hands forward towards your feet, with your stomach resting on your thighs. Let your head and shoulders relax. Hold for about five minutes before releasing.

4) Dragonfly

This easy yin yoga can soothe anxiety by releasing tension from the muscles and opening up the hamstrings and hips. This easy pose can also be done by beginners to relieve tension and stress from the body.

How to do it?

Straddle your legs on the sides with your toes pointing towards the ceiling. Lengthen your spine, and move your hands forward by hinging down your upper body. Touch your forehead on the ground for a few breaths before releasing. Repeat.

5) Melting Heart

This pose can soothe anxiety by stretching and opening up the shoulders, chest, and lats. The melting heart pose is extremely beneficial to relieve tension and tightness in the muscles.

How to do it?

Assume the tabletop position on the ground before moving your hands forward and touching the ground with your forehead. Extend your arms, and push your chest to the ground while your hips remain stacked over your knees. Hold for about two minutes before releasing.

6) Legs Up The Wall

The legs up the wall ia an easy yin yoga pose that helps soothe anxiety by stimulating relaxation and calmness in the body coupled with deep breathing. Whenever you feel too tired and stressed out, try this pose due to its calming and relaxing effect.

How to do it?

Simply lie down on the ground near a wall. Straighten your legs up to the wall so that your soles are angled towards the ceiling, with your hips as close to the wall as possible.

Keep your back pressed on the wall, with your palms on the side of the body. With your legs up, calm your nerves and relax. Stay in the position for a few minutes before releasing.

Bottom Line

The number of people suffering from anxiety has been on the rise due to stressful environment. If untreated, anxiety can affect overall well-being and quality of life. That is why it's important that one learns to deal with anxiety.

Yin Yoga is a slow-paced and gentle yoga that's designed to stretch your connective tissues and release tension from the muscles.

Studies have shown that yin yoga soothes anxiety by calming and relaxing the body. It also helps increase mindfulness along with releasing tightness from the muscles.

Considering the benefits of yin yoga, you should try it out. It also does not require any equipment and doesn't take too long to do.

