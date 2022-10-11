6 Easy Yoga Exercises for Women over 40

If you practice yoga regularly, you can strengthen your muscles and increase flexibility, which will help reduce risk of injury at any age. Yoga is one of the best activities that can improve agility and balance.

As you get older, it can seem like a chore to work out. One of the best things you can do for yourself as you get older is to practice good flexibility. The more flexible you are, the less likely you are to suffer injuries.

Fortunately, there are a ton of simple yoga poses that even the most inflexible person can incorporate into their daily routine.

Yoga Poses for Women Over 40

Here's a look at six such poses:

1) Head to Knee Pose

Here's how you do this yoga pose:

Lie flat on the floor, with your legs extended in front of you.

Bring your left heel to your groin, and clasp your hands.

Lift them above your head; reach forward, and grab your right foot below the toes.

Touch your forehead to your right knee, even if that means raising your knee from the floor.

Hold the pose for 30 seconds; switch legs, and repeat.

2) Half Tortoise

How to do it?

In a kneeling position, place your knees hip-width apart, and sit on your heels.

Straighten your back; take a deep breath, and bring your palms together in front of you. Lift them up towards the ceiling.

Exhale as you bend forward, and touch your forehead to the floor and then your pinkies.

Stretch forward a few inches, and hold for 30 seconds. Return to the starting position; rest for 20 seconds, and repeat two more times

3) Bow Pose

Here's how you do this exercise:

Lie on your stomach with a rolled-up towel beneath your hips.

Exhale, and bring your heels toward your buttocks.

Grasping your ankles, inhale, and slowly raise your torso and thighs off the floor, keeping your knees hip-width apart. Relax your shoulders, and face upward.

Try to straighten your legs to stretch your lower back. Hold for 30 seconds; rest for 20 seconds.

Repeat twice more for blood circulation improvement in the back of the body.

4) Spine-Twisting Pose

Here's how you do this posture:

Lying on your back, extend your legs in front of you, and slide your left foot under your right hamstring.

Lift your right leg across your left, and place it on the floor beside your left knee.

Twist your body to the right while placing your left triceps on your right knee and placing your right hand on the floor behind you.

Look over your right shoulder as you hold for 30 seconds, and repeat with the opposite side. That helps rotate the cervical spine more easily.

5) Camel Pose

To do this yoga posture:

Begin by kneeling with your knees hip-width apart.

Place your hands on your hips, and push your hips forward, gently stretching your lower back muscles.

Take a deep breath, and arch your back, reaching down to grab your heels while keeping your head up and neck relaxed.

Hold this pose for 30 seconds, breathing slowly and deeply.

This pose increases spinal flexibility, but it's most effective when practiced after several months of regular yoga sessions.

6) Vrkasana

How to do it?

Stand with your feet hip width apart and a fixed point in front of you.

Bend the right leg. and place the right foot on your left inner thigh.

Your right knee should point to the side, and right heel should be close to your perineum.

Once you find balance, put your hands in namaskar mudra in front of your chest, or raise them above your head.

Release, and repeat by standing on the left leg. With practice, you can hold the posture for up to three minutes.

Takeaway

The aforementioned yoga poses are easy to perform and can be added to your daily exercise regime to will help you lose weight.

Make sure that your body is warm before doing these exercises, and start by doing a little bit of each pose every day to get the best results.

These yoga exercises for women over 40 can help you deal with aging gracefully, if not keeping you young.

They're a perfect workout for those who have been trapped in the rut of working out in the gym. Add these exercises to your daily routine, and feel more rejuvenated every day.

