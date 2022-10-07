How Yoga and Stretching Help Halle Berry Let Go of Negative Energy?

Halle Berry's incredible body is the ultimate motivation for anybody of any age to get off the couch and start working out.

The actress shared her exercise secrets on Instagram, and her Fitness Friday was about yoga. Yoga keeps her looking amazing, and Berry says that it has also helped her de-stress.

The John Wick: Chapter 3 star posted a photo of herself on the backbend wheel, which stretched out her long and lean body completely, from the tips of her fingers to her toes.

Halle Berry looked terrific — as always — in tight black leggings with mesh panels around her thighs.

She wore a black tank top with a dark lace bodice, which hid her six-pack abs, though. While her gorgeous face was hidden from the camera, with her arms reaching way over her head, it was no mistaking that Berry was showing off her famed figure.

Halle Berry's Yoga Routine

In a recent article in Women's Health, Halle Berry gave some advice on how to relax amidst chaos.

One of the tips she gave was to 'practice meditation and other body/mind interventions to prevent your nervous system from being on high alert all the time'.

Berry continued by explaining that one of her favorite stress-relieving activities is yoga.

For her, it’s a form of meditation that allows her to move negative energy out of her body. When she does yoga and focuses on her breath and feels her body as she flows through and holds poses, it centers her.

Halle Berry has a lot of intensity when it comes to her training, but she also knows how important taking care of her body is to perform at a high level.

Halle Berry shared a simple flow in one of her Instagram post, saying that combining the following four moves is a fun way to get the heart pumping.

1) Three Legged Dog Pose

Halle Berry's favorite yoga pose is a variation that opens the hips and ribs while toning the arms, shoulders, and the rest of the body.

The three-legged downward dog is a great way to warm up the body and prepare it for deeper poses. It adds flow and fun to practice, while providing a greater challenge to the body and mind. When you try this variation, you might find that the feeling of freedom extends to other areas of life.

Here's how you do this pose:

Start in downward dog, and step your feet together, with your big toes touching, and shift your weight on to your hands and left foot equally.

Lift your right leg into the air, and look at your left thigh or up towards your belly to help you stay balanced.

Hold for five breaths; lower your right leg down and switch sides.

2) Low Lunge

This pose is one of the most commonly practiced ones and is perfectly suited for all ages and abilities.

It's a great pose recommended by Halle Berry to stretch tight quadriceps, hamstrings, groins, and hips, while encouraging full range of motion in the lower body and ability to release negative energy and other forms of stress.

How to do it?

Step your right foot forward between your hands; lower your left knee to the floor, and slide the foot back till you feel a nice stretch in your left hip and thigh.

Keep your hips low and level with each other.

As you breathe into your lower belly and lift your chest away from the thigh, sweep your arms up alongside your ears.

Look straight ahead, or come into a gentle backbend with your gaze towards your thumbs.

3) Lizard Pose

This pose helps Halle Berry activate her hip flexors and quadriceps while strengthening her hamstrings. You should integrate this pose in your regular yoga practice to improve hip flexibility and strengthen your legs.

Here's how you do this pose:

From downward dog, step your right foot forward, and lower your left knee to the ground.

Press into your hips, keeping your arms and back straight.

Slowly lower onto your forearms, keeping your back flat and head in line with your spine.

Straighten your left leg as you press up onto the ball of your left foot.

Hold the pose, and repeat on the other side.

4) Child's Pose

Halle Berry does easy yoga stretches to let go off negative energy. The child's pose is an easy position that stretches the hips, thighs, and ankles, as well as reducing stress and fatigue.

How to do it?

Sit on the floor in a kneeling position, with your knees apart, feet flat on the floor, and hands resting on your thighs.

Bring your head down to the floor; tuck in your chin, and relax your neck and shoulders.

Stay in this pose for a few minutes, breathing slowly and deeply into your lower back.

To come out of it, exhale as you slowly roll up vertebra by vertebra, or sit up with a straight spine.

