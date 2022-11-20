6 Easy Yoga Poses You Can Do during Your Lunch Break

There are several easy yoga poses you can perform during your lunch break to move and stretch your body.

These poses will relax your mind, reduce stress, and relieve tightness, eventuallyy resulting in increased productivity.

Easy Yoga Poses for Lunch Break

We have created a list of six amazing and easy yoga poses that you can do during your lunch break:

1) Seated Eagle Pose

It's an easy pose to stretch the shoulders, thighs, and hips. It can also help boost your balance.

How to do this pose?

Start in an upright seated position on your chair before crossing your left leg over your right.

Wrap your left foot around your right calf. Position your hands parallel to the ground.

Bring your hands to the front before crossing your right arm over your left and wrapping them such that the palms touch each other.

Keep your shoulders rolled back, and hold. Repeat with your right arm over your left arm.

2) Mountain Pose

It can ground your body and develop increased awareness of both the body and surroundings.

How to do this pose?

Begin in an upright standing position with your weight evenly distributed on both legs, and ground yourself for better body awareness.

Let your hands hang either side of your body, with your palms open and angled to the front.

Inhale and exhale for a few moments.

3) Standing Pigeon Pose

This pose can alleviate tightness by stretching the glutes and hips.

How to do this pose?

Start by standing in front of your desk before positioning your left shin parallel to the outer edge.

Bend forward over your left leg by hinging above your hips. Pause for a few moments before gently releasing.

Repeat on the other leg.

4) Upward Salute Pose

It can strengthen and stretch the upper body along with alleviating tightness and stress from the posterior chain.

How to do this pose?

Begin by bringing your body into a conventional mountain pose before rotating your palms outward.

Raise your hands outward and parallel to the ground before elevating them over your head with fingers pointed to the ceiling.

Maintain a straight posture, keeping your torso steady. Bring your arms back to the center position and repeat.

5) Chair Cat Cow Stretch

It's an easy yoga poses that can help reduce tension from the back by stretching the neck, shoulders, and back. It can also help increase overall mobility.

How to do this pose?

Start in an upright seated position on a chair with your feet pressed to the ground and palms either side of the knees.

Lift your head to the ceiling while arching your back by breathing in.

Drop the crown of your head to the ground, and round your spine by breathing outward.

Repeat.

6) Puppy Dog Chair Pose

It's an easier variation of the downward facing dog yoga pose and can stretch the body and increase flexibility.

How to do this pose?

Position yourself at the back of the chair with your feet apart at hip distance, and keep an upright posture,

Position both palms at the back of the chair at a distance wider than the shoulders.

Step back from the chair before hinging forward from your hips above and bringing your upper torso parallel to the ground, with your arms extended and back flat.

You can further deepen the stretch by reaching forward with your palms and driving your hips to the back. Hold before gently releasing.

Bottom Line

Working in the office and sitting for a prolonged period can take a serious toll in terms of stress and stiffness. Performing the aforementioned yoga poses can help stretch the body to combat the effects of stress and stiffness.

These yoga poses can also help fight fatigue and improve posture. Additionally, you can perform them on your desk and in a few minutes, without affecting your daily routine.

