6 Effective Bodyweight Exercises for Men to Burn Fat and Build Muscle

Bodyweight exercises are a convenient and versatile form of workout if you want to build muscle and torch fat from the body.

These exercises do not require any equipment, as they use bodyweight as a form of resistance.

Other benefits of these exercises include strengthening the body, building muscular endurance, boosting stamina, and improving cardiorespiratory fitness.

Bodyweight Exercises to Build Muscles and Burn Fat

We have created a list of the six best bodyweight exercises for men to burn fat and build muscles:

1) Pistol Squat

Pistol squats are one of the advanced squat variations that help in working and challenging the core muscles, leg muscles, and glutes. The unilateral movement of the exercise helps in ironing out muscle imbalance or weakness.

How to do it?

Start off in a tall standing position with your legs slightly apart and hands extended in front at shoulder height.

Steadily raise one foot off the ground while maintaining your bodyweight and balance on the other.

Descend into a squatting position with your raised leg coming parallel to the ground.

Assume the starting position. Repeat.

2) Single Leg Raised Glute Bridge

This exercise helps in targeting the posterior chain along with building strength in the back muscles.

How to do it?

Start off by lying on the ground with an upright back, feet pressed on the floor, and knees bent at 90 degrees.

Thrust your hips towards the ceiling while pressing your upper back, head, and feet on the ground.

Lift one leg off the ground while maintaining body balance, and raise it pointed towards the ceiling.

Hold for a few minutes before releasing. Swap sides, and repeat.

3) Chest Dip

Chest dips help in promoting significant muscle growth and strength in the arms and shoulders.

How to do it?

Position yourself in between the two parallel dip bars before clutching those bars, with your palms positioned inward and arms completely extended.

Steadily, bring your body towards the ground so that your elbows are angled at 90 degrees.

Make sure not to flare out your elbows; they should remain tucked on the side of your body.

Lift your body back to the starting position. Repeat.

4) Pull-up

Pull-ups help build body strength and tone the upper body.

How to do it?

Start off by grasping the pull-up bar in an overhand grip and your palms facing the opposite side of your body.

Hang on to the bar with your arms extended, shoulder blades squeezed together, and core engaged.

Pull your body over the bar by driving your elbows to your hips and bringing your chin over the bar.

Return to the starting position slowly and with control. Repeat.

5) Step-up with Knee Raise

The unilateral movement of the exercise helps in developing equal strength on both sides of the body.

How to do it?

Position a plyo box or bench in front of your body, and stand in a tall position with your back straight.

Bring one foot to the box before driving the opposite foot straight above while bringing the knee as high as possible.

Bring the foot back to the ground before stepping on the ground. Swap side, and repeat.

6) Jumping Lunge

This exercise boosts cardiorespiratory fitness, strengthens the lower body, and burns calories. It also helps in building better stability and balance.

How to do it?

Assume an elongated standing position before lunging forward till both your knees are angled at about 90 degrees.

With explosive movement, propel your body into the air while swapping the position of both legs.

Softly land in the lunge position. Alternate sides, and repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned bodyweight exercises are versatile and can be done anywhere.

Benefits of doing these exercises include building strength, promoting hypertrophy, correcting muscle imbalance, and others.

