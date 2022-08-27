6 Effective Yoga Exercises for PCOS

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, or PCOS, can affect a lot of women during their child-bearing years. This common female endocrine condition results in irregular periods, weight gain, and fertility and ovulation issues.

PCOS increases a woman's risk of developing diabetes, hypertension, and other health concerns. The majority of gynecologists recommend weight loss as a means of managing this hormonal disorder.

It is well known that certain yoga poses help in managing this condition. A healthy diet and a good workout regimen are extremely important for those who are suffering from the disease. Read on to find out what you can do to manage the condition.

Malasana and 5 Other Yoga Exercises for PCOS

1) Cat-Cow Pose

This is a good relaxing pose that will also help you manage your PCOS. It activates the entire anterior and posterior parts of your upper body, including your back, chest, abdomen, and even shoulders, which in turn helps with pain related to the hormonal disorder.

Here's how you can do this asana:

Assume the tabletop position with your palms facing down, your wrists and elbows aligned under your shoulders, your knees under your hips, and your ankles straight back from your knees.

Inhale, bend the elbows, drop the belly, simultaneously lift the chin and tailbone, and move each vertebra of the spinal column in a wave motion.

On the exhale, reverse the movement by tucking the tailbone and chin and doming the back while drawing the navel into the spine and bringing the chin toward the chest.

Perform 3 sets of 6-8 reps.

2) Janu Sirsasana

Janu Sirsasana is a full forward bend that stretches the entire length of your body from your ankle to your hips. It aids in stress reduction while treating PCOS.

Here's how you can do this asana:

Sit down on a yoga mat.

Extend the left leg to the corner of the mat with the foot flexed, the back of the heel down, and the toes pointing upward. The right knee should be bent and the foot tucked as close to the groin as is possible.

Extend your arms over your knees, inhale deeply, and exhale as you move your upper body gently towards your left foot while slowly bringing your right arm over your head in an arc.

A strap will prove useful for creating resistance and going deeper into this upward-facing rib cage stretch.

Perform 7–12 reps on each side.

3) Kapalbhati Pranayama

Kapalbhati is a quick breathing exercise that may help with a number of PCOS symptoms, including weight control, blood sugar levels, and stress.

You should inhale normally but exhale forcefully with the help of your abdominal muscles when practicing this yoga.

Here's how you can do this asana:

Sit in a chair or on the floor with your legs crossed.

Try to close your eyes and relax your entire body.

Deeply inhale through the nose while you expand your chest.

To relax, exhale with powerful abdominal muscular movements.

While beginning, repeat 10 times (1 cycle) for up to 5 minutes.

4) Malasana

While expanding the hips, Malasana can strengthen the pelvic floor and abdominal core. This can benefit people with PCOS by increasing circulation and blood flow to the pelvic region, enhancing metabolism, and facilitating digestion.

Here's how you can do this asana:

Place your feet approximately the width of a mat apart.

Assume a squat position, bend the knees, and lower the buttocks toward the floor.

Bring your hands to your heart in prayer (anjali mudra). You can keep your chest elevated by touching your sternum with your thumbs.

Press your upper arms/triceps into your knees while maintaining a straight spine (elbows press into knees to open the hips).

Extend the low back and squeeze the shoulder blades together.

Hold this stance for no more than five breaths.

Straighten your legs to exit the situation.

Repeat the stance three times in total.

5) Bridge Pose

This is another yoga pose that can help you manage PCOS. Bridge Pose helps alleviate stress and anxiety by calming the mind and relaxing the back muscles.

Here's how you can do this asana:

Start by lying on your back on the floor with your knees bent and your feet hip-width apart.

Place your palms down next to your body.

Inhale as you slowly elevate your lower back, middle back, and upper back off the ground (while the pelvis lifts up, lengthen from pelvis to sternum).

Roll the shoulders lightly and draw the chest toward the chin.

Maintain parallel thighs to the floor with all four corners of the feet firmly planted into the ground.

Breathe comfortably and hold this stance for one to two minutes.

Repeat five times maximum.

6) Dhanurasana

Dhanurasana may alleviate menstrual pain, stimulate reproductive organs, and control menstrual flow. It promotes blood flow to the pelvic region, relieves tension in the abdominal organs, and stretches the neck, shoulders, and legs. Overall, this pose is recommended for those with PCOS.

Here's how you can do this asana:

Begin by lying on your stomach with your arms alongside your body.

Fold your knees and grasp your ankles with your hands.

Inhale and elevate your chest off the ground while simultaneously lifting your legs up.

Remember to keep breathing while you hold the stance for 15 seconds.

Bring your torso and legs back toward the ground, release your grasp on your ankles, and rest with your back to the ground.

Perform a total of three times.

Yoga for PCOS is a natural and healthier way to lose weight. Asanas facilitate pelvic opening and relaxation. Incorporate these yoga poses into your daily routine to alleviate PCOS symptoms.

Edited by Babylona Bora