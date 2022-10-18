6 Effective Yoga Exercises to Shed Stubborn Belly Fat

Many struggle with belly fat, which is the most difficult to lose. Visceral fat around the abdomen is the last thing to burn during a weight loss programme, according to fitness professionals as well.

A sedentary lifestyle is a major contributor to abdominal fat build-up. Belly fat poses a serious health risk in addition to being a cosmetic issue. Strong links exist between fat that builds up around the internal organs of the abdomen, leading to serious diseases like dementia, cancer, and heart disease.

Regular yoga can have a lot of positive effects on physical, mental, and spiritual health. Yoga asanas can help burn fat and boost flexibility and enhance muscle strength and toning.

Yoga Exercises for Belly Fat

Belly fat cannot be lost by doing only toning workouts like crunches. You must lose weight and burn fat throughout your body to reduce abdominal fat.

Exercise alone is not enough. It's equally important to have a healthy diet if you want to lose abdominal fat. Thus, a comprehensive strategy is needed.

The most effective comprehensive method for losing abdominal fat is yoga. Yoga is distinct from other forms of exercise, as it promotes total well-being on all levels — mental, physical, and spiritual.

On that note, here's a list of the top six yoga poses to burn belly fat:

1) Wheel Pose

The wheel pose, also known as chakrasana, is an excellent exercise for losing abdominal fat. The heart chakra can be opened and abdominal muscles stretched.

Instructions:

With knees bent, lie down on your back. Keep your buttocks close to the floor, and keep your feet there. Put your hands on the ground, keeping your shoulders and hips straight.

At this moment, lift your head, shoulders, and hips off the ground while standing with your feet and hands together.

You can attempt to raise one leg for 20 seconds.

2) Boat Pose

The abdominal muscles tone up nicely in the boat pose or Navasana. The body also gets stronger and more flexible as a result. This pose is one of the best for burning belly fat.

Instructions:

Lie out your legs as you take a seat on a mat. It's best to stand with your toes pointed out, thighs tight, and knees pushed up.

Raise your feet off the ground, and bring your legs to a 45-degree angle. Lift your feet; take a deep breath, and keep your knees from winding.

The body should be positioned in a 'V', with the back straight. Reach shoulder height with your arms.

3) Chair Pose

This is a straightforward but powerful asana for body toning. You can lose belly fat more quickly and get leaner by doing this pose. The chair stance is especially effective for developing toned legs and a round butt quickly.

Instructions:

Position your feet slightly apart as you stand on the mat.

With your hands facing each other, extend your arms in front of you.

Kneel down, and tuck your pelvis in.

By bending your upper body forward, you can enhance the intensity.

For 30 seconds, hold this posture while concentrating on your breathing.

4) Wind-relieving Pose

This is one of the finest asanas to lose belly fat, as it tightens the midsection, which increases calorie burning.

Instructions:

Your feet should be extended out while you lie face up with your arms by your sides.

Make a knee bend. Take a big breath in; draw your knees up to your chest, and encircle them with your arms as you exhale.

Take a breath and, as you exhale, elevate your head so that the chin touches the knees.

Hold this posture while breathing continuously for 60-90 seconds. Exhale, and slowly return to the starting position.

5) Cobra Pose

The abdomen gets a good stretch in this pose. The back muscles can be strengthened by regular practice of this asana.

Instructions:

With your legs slightly apart, the toes should be touching the floor while you lie on your stomach. Keep your hands by your sides, with the palms of your hands facing the ground.

Put your palms down below your shoulders. As you progressively raise your head and chest off the ground, take a deep breath. Focus your attention on the ceiling.

Maintain a tight buttock line, and tuck your pubic bone in towards your navel.

While breathing normally, cling on for 15–30 seconds.

Exhale after taking a breath to relax. After 15 seconds of relaxation, begin the second set.

6) Seated Forward Bend

One of the best asanas to eliminate belly fat, the seated forward bend works by expanding the stomach and training the muscles.

Instructions:

Sit up straight, and extend your legs.

Take a breath, and slowly raise your arms.

After exhaling, stoop forward till your hands touch the toes. Don't stoop to a kneeling level.

Try holding your toes while putting your head on your thighs.

Hold this posture for 20-30 seconds.

Key Takeaway

Due to the cardiovascular nature of both exercises, people are more inclined to start doing either cardio or weight training to lose weight. However, yoga has got your back if you're hoping to see long-term results and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Not only can performing these asanas help you lose weight quickly, but they can also improve your mental health.

