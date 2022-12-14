When it comes to balanced lower body training, targeting the hamstring muscle group is key.

The hamstrings are located in the back of your upper leg and consist of three different muscles – the biceps femoris, semimembranosus, and semitendinosus. They work as flexors at the knees and extensors at the hip and are super important for daily activities too.

Weak hamstrings or lack of hamstring strength can potentially cause strain and even stiffness in the lower back. This can contribute to poor posture and spine misalignment as well. So, for all these reasons, and to keep your lower body training routine balanced, adding in some effective exercises for the hamstring muscle group is essential.

Below, we’ve outlined a few of the best exercises that can help keep your hamstrings super strong and well-functioning.

Exercises for the hamstring muscle group

Here’s a look at the top six exercises to specifically target the hamstring muscle group:

1. Lying Leg Curl

One of the best isolation exercises for the hamstring muscle group, the lying leg curl specifically trains the hamstring and makes the muscle stronger and more flexible. To perform this exercise, however, you need a leg curl machine.

To do the lying leg curl:

Lie down on your belly on the leg curl machine and adjust the pad so that it rests above your heels.

The roller pad should rest on your lower calves, and ensure that your legs are stretched.

Hold the handles on both sides of the machine, and start to lift your feet while keeping your hips stable.

Bend your knees and gently pull your ankles towards your hips.

Lower your legs to the start and repeat.

2. Barbell Good Morning

Barbell good morning is another excellent exercise for the hamstring muscle group that also targets and strengthens the glutes and lower back muscles. This exercise allows hamstrings to go through a large range of motion, reduces hamstring pain, and also offers great muscle-building benefits.

To do the barbell good morning:

Stand tall with a barbell on the back of your shoulders.

Slightly bend your knees and hinge at your hips.

Keep your shoulder blades down and chest up until you feel a stretch in your hamstring muscles.

Contract your glutes to stand back up. Repeat the exercise.

3. Single-Leg Deadlift

A single-leg deadlift is another great exercise to isolate the hamstring muscles. You can do this exercise either with a dumbbell or kettlebell. However, just choose a weight that’s light yet effective enough, so you can feel your hamstrings working.

To do the single-leg deadlift:

Stand on your left leg and hold a dumbbell in your left hand while keeping your right foot off the floor.

Hinge at your hips to bend your body forward, then move the dumbbell towards the floor.

As you move the weight down, your right leg will go straight behind you.

Return to the start and repeat the exercise.

Complete a few reps on your left leg, then switch sides.

4. Hip Bridge

Another very effective exercise for the hamstring muscle group, the hip bridge targets hamstrings and glutes. Alongside strengthening, this exercise also loosens tight lower body muscles and prevents injuries.

To do the hip bridge:

Lie straight on your back with your feet on the floor at a shoulder-width distance and legs bent at a 90-degree angle.

Press your heels into the floor, and slowly lift your upper body and legs off the floor as high as you can.

Squeeze your glutes at the top and then lower to the start.

Repeat the exercise.

5. Split Squat

The split squat is a beneficial unilateral exercise for the hamstring muscle group that works one leg at a time. This exercise eases tight hamstring muscles and also alleviates pain.

To do the split squat:

Take a split squat position with your right leg forward and left leg back or vice versa.

Hold weights in both hands for an added challenge.

Bend your knees and push your hips back until your left knee nearly touches the floor.

Engage your core muscles throughout the exercise and keep your head and neck in a neutral position.

Squeeze your glutes and stand back up while maintaining an upright posture.

Repeat the exercise.

6. Kettlebell Swing

Kettlebell swing is a great cardio-boosting exercise that helps target multiple muscles at once, including the hamstring group of muscles as well. In addition to targeting the lower body muscles, this power-packed exercise works wonders for your core and arm strength.

To do the kettlebell swing:

Stand with your feet wider than your shoulder width, and hold a kettlebell in front of you.

Grab the kettlebell with both hands and engage your lower body to swing the weight back between your legs.

Keep your abs tight and back flat as you swing the kettlebell.

Now push your hips forward and squeeze your glutes while swinging your arms straight in front of you.

Complete a few reps more.

Takeaway

The aforementioned exercises are some of the best ones for the hamstring muscle group. These exercises are sure to help build mobility, strength, and endurance in your entire legs and improve strength in your entire lower body muscles as well. Add them to your lower body training session to help your muscles function even more efficiently. If you need guidance ensuring proper technique, seek help from a certified fitness trainer.

Poll : 0 votes