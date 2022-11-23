6 Exercises to Target your Midsection for Tighter Abs

Ready to give your abs a serious makeover and achieve tighter abs? You must exercise both the surface muscles of the abdomen and the deep muscle layers if you want to get the flat, toned stomach of your dreams.

There are a ton of different abs workouts for working your core muscles, that can assist you in achieving your objective of tighter abs.

Compound exercises like squats and deadlifts will help you achieve your goals while simultaneously strengthening every muscle in your body, whether they are a six-pack or simply a bit more defined around your waist.

However, you should also consider doing more targeted abdominal exercises to get six-pack abs.

Best Exercises to Get Tighter Abs

You should perform some particular core exercises to give your abs some additional love because you use them so much in daily life and during workouts.

This can not only help you avoid injuries, but it can also increase your range of motion, strengthen your muscles, and keep you mobile.

Check out this list of exercises that will help you get tighter abs:

1) Hollow extension to Cannonball

This is one of the best exercises to get tighter abs as it combines 2 different motions. Both of these movements target the midsection of your abdominal muscles.

Instructions:

Sit on your back and assume the shape of a cannonball while holding your knees to your chest.

Stretch your arms and legs out in a "hollow" motion while pressing your lower back to the floor.

Hold for five seconds before curling up once more.

Perform 3 sets of five repetitions.

2) Butterfly sit-up

By placing your legs in a butterfly position, you effectively forbid yourself from using your hip flexors and instead force proper form. The sit-up motion engages and strengthens your core, helping you get tighter abs.

Here’s how to do it:

Knees bend out to the sides, and lie face up with the soles of your feet touching. Arms raised in the air.

Roll yourself up into a sitting position by engaging your core. Toe-touching forward reach. This counts as 1 rep.

Returning slowly to the starting position, start the next rep right away.

Aim to complete 10-15 reps.

3) Jackknife

This is one of the most loved core exercises to get tighter abs. It works every core muscle group, requiring stability throughout and the activation of all of your core muscles.

Here’s how to do it:

Lay face-up on the floor with your arms and legs extended, keeping them near to your ears. To drive your low back into the ground, tighten your abs.

Stretch your hands forward to meet your feet, pointing your toes, squeezing your glutes, and lifting your legs and upper back off the ground at the same time will cause your body to form a V shape.

Maintain core stability as you gradually decrease to the beginning position.

4) C-curve

The hardest aspect of a sit-up is the isometric hold. By putting your abs under constant strain, you are training them to get tighter abs.

Here’s how to do it:

Keep your knees bent and your feet level on the floor and sit on your tailbone. Just above the knee, hold onto one of each leg.

As though you were lowering your back after a sit-up, round your spine, tuck your tailbone, and start lowering your torso.

Stop and hold at the midway point, as shown in the picture above. Keep your quads and entire core active.

Set your legs free and only hold your arms in front of you for an added challenge.

5) Wheelbarrow

To avoid letting your lower back bear the majority of the strain while doing this exercise, you must remain attentive, involved, and alert during the entire process. It targets the muscles in your shoulders and abs, helping you get tighter abs.

Here’s how to do it:

Start by going down on all fours, with one hand on a glider or towel.

Make sure your back is flat by tightening your abs and tucking your tailbone as if you were performing a plank from your knees.

Keep your arms straight, and slowly press your hands forward. Maintain a plank stance with your torso while you glide as far as you can.

Put pressure on the ground and draw your arms back to the starting position.

6) Hip Dip

The transverse abdominis and obliques are tightened and strengthened by this exercise, which supports and strengthens the entire core.

Instructions:

Beginning in a forearm plank position, extend your legs behind you while keeping your forearms flat on the floor.

Keep your elbows squarely beneath your shoulders, and hands pointing forward to keep your arms parallel.

Engage your butt, quads, and core while tucking your tailbone.

As you tap the floor, rotate your hips to the left. Do the same on the right side.

Then switch sides again and repeat 15-20 times.

Conclusion

It's crucial to carry out a variety of stability exercises in order to effectively target and tone all four muscular groups. By strengthening these core muscles, you can also improve your posture and prevent or lessen back discomfort while stabilizing your spine and pelvis.

