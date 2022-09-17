5 Best Abdominal Exercises for Men to Get Six-Pack Abs

Getting a six-pack abs can be achieved by following the right exercise routine and high nutrient diet consistently.

To get a six-pack abs, make sure to include a variety of ab exercises in your workout routine, which targets all the muscles in the core region. That includes the obliques, deep abdominals, transverse abdominis, erector spinae, and more.

Not only will the abdominal exercises help you get six-pack abs, but they will also help in building a strong core. A strong core forms the foundation of the body, which can provide you with many benefits. They include building greater stability, reduced chances of injury, enhanced functional movement, greater range of motion, improved posture, and more.

Abdominal Exercises to Get Six-Pack Abs for Men

We have curated a list of the five best abdominal exercises men can include in their workout routine to get six-pack abs:

1) Dumbbell Dead Bug

They're one of the most effective abdominal exercises for men to get a six-pack ab. Additionally, they also help in strengthening and toning the arms and leg muscles.

How to do it?

Start off by lying flat on your back with your knees bent at 90 degrees and legs raised off the ground at hip height.

Extend your hands at shoulder height while clutching the dumbbells in both hands. You can consider this as a reverse tabletop position.

Extend your right leg to the front without touching the ground while reaching over your head with your left arm.

Bring them to the center position. Swap sides, and repeat.

2) Hollow Rock

The hollow rock can help men get six-pack abs through intense training of the core muscles along with burning fat.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated lying position on the floor, with your legs stretched in the front and hands stretched over your head.

Raise your legs off the ground together to about 45 degrees while raising your arms and upper body off the ground at the same angle.

With your body rigid, start with a rock movement back and forth.

3) Weighted Russian Twist

This exercise helps burn up the core muscles and enable you to get six pack abs. It helps strengthen the core muscles along with targeting the arms and legs.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated sitting position, with your legs stretched out in the front and back upright.

Hold one dumbbell with both hands, and position it over your abdomen.

Slightly tilt your upper body backwards, and lift your legs a few inches off the ground while keeping them together and straight.

Rotate your upper body towards one side along with the weight before returning to the starting position.

Repeat the same on the other side.

4) Elbow to Knee Bird Dog

It's a popular and effective exercise men can include in their workout routine to get six-pack abs. It helps in torching fat from the stomach region and tone the core muscles.

How to do it?

Assume the tabletop position on the ground with your hips just above the knees and shoulders above the palms.

With engaged core muscles, extend your right leg behind, and stretch your left hand to the front at shoulder level till both hands and legs are at the same level as the torso.

Bring your elbow and knee to meet in the middle underneath your body. Swap sides, and repeat.

5) Cable Crunch

It's one of the most effective exercises that can help you get shredded abs along with working the arm muscles.

How to do it?

Adjust the rope on the cable machine to a high pulley before assuming the high kneeling position in its front.

Hold the rope attachment with both hands at the side of your neck. With your hips still and engaged abs, tbring your elbows as close as possible to your thighs.

With control, return to the top position. Repeat.

Bottom Line

Incorporate the aforementioned abdominal exercises into your workout routine to get six-pack abs. These exercises can help in torching stubborn fat from the belly region and adding greater muscle definition to the abdomen.

There are also numerous benefits to abdominal exercises, including burning decent amount of calories, toning muscles, boosting strength, activating the muscles in the upper and lower body, and reducing the chances of lower back injury.

These exercises can also allow you perform other advanced workouts with greater strength and stability.

