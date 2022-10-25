6 Exercises You Can Do with Ab Wheel to Tone Lower Abdomen

A great way to get a good ab workout is with an ab wheel. They are easy to use, and because they don't require a lot of equipment, they're also perfect for people who don't have much space for equipments.

Moreover, ab rollers can give you a good core workout in just ten minutes. To maximize your workout, make sure to focus on form so that you don't hurt yourself or get poor results from the ab roller. If you feel strain or pain in the back, stop what you're doing, and re-engage your core before continuing the exercise.

If you find yourself struggling to balance on the wheel, don't worry — it takes a while to get used to using an ab roller.

Ab Wheel Plank & Five Other Exercises to Tone Lower Abs

Here's a look at six exercises to tone the lower abs:

1) Ab Wheel Plank

The ab wheel plank is one of the best exercises for beginners to strengthen their abs. It can help you strengthen your abdominal muscles, which in turn can make it easier to achieve core stability in other ab exercises.

How to do it?

Start on all fours in front of your foam roller.

Grasp the handles of the roller with both hands, one on each side of the wheel, with your palms down.

Engage your cor,e and push your torso up into a plank position, with your body in a straight line from head to heels.

Hold for 30-60 seconds. Repeat 3-4 times.

2) Knee Roll-out

The knee roll-out is the next progression after performing the ab wheel plank. To perform this move, try to roll it out as far as possible while keeping your back straight. Ideally, you should lower your torso to just above the ground.

If that isn’t possible, try lowering halfway. If you're comfortable, you can use a pad under your knees.

How to do it?

Kneel on the floor with your belly just above the floor, with your arms extended in front of you.

Roll forward slowly till your arms are straight, and belly is just above the floor.

Roll back into your knees, and perform 5-10 reps.

3) Knee Tuck

Knee tucks engage the lower abs and obliques in a fun way. This exercise requires an ab roller with foot straps, which you can get at most sporting goods stores.

How to do it?

Using the foot attachments, place your feet in a plank position.

As you roll in the wheel, keep your hands directly under your shoulders, and back straight.

Extend your knees till you’ve returned to a plank position.

Do 8-12 reps.

4) Ab Wheel Pike

Ab wheel pikes are a stepping stone to the ab wheel knee tuck. This version requires you to keep your legs straight as you roll the wheel towards your body.

Just like the knee tucks, it also targets the lower abdominals and deep core as you stabilize yourself with your arms.

How to do it?

Place your feet in the straps.

Put your arms out in front of you so that they're at shoulder-width.

Set yourself up in a tabletop plank position — hands directly beneath the shoulders and feet on top of the ab roller.

Keeping your legs straight, pull the ab roller towards you with your feet till the hips come up into a ‘V’ shape with the lower body and torso.

Hold for a second before slowly rolling back out to create a straight line from head to heels. Repeat 10 to 12 times.

5) Bird Dog Ab Wheel Rollout

The bird dog ab wheel rollout is a great exercise to improve core strength and stability. It's also good for developing symmetry in the core, as you will feel more tension on one side of the body than the other with each repetition.

How to do it?

Kneel on the floor with your hands on an ab wheel in front of you.

Keep your back and arms straight, and lift one knee off the ground.

Slowly push the ab wheel away from the body, lowering yourself down towards the ground and extending through your hips till you're as straight as you can get.

Roll the ab wheel back to its starting position.

6) Standing Ab Wheel Rollout

This ab wheel rollout is a great challenge for the core and everything else. Start with your back against a wall so that you have extra support.

How to do it?

Standing with your feet shoulder-width apart, bend at the hips and waist, and pick up the ab wheel.

Keep your arms straight and back in a neutral position.

Slide the wheel out in front of you.

Roll it back towards you, bending at the hips and knees till you finish where you started.

Do 8-10 reps.

Wrapping Up

The key to getting the most out of ab work is to do it regularly and such that it feels comfortable for you.

So be sure to focus on your form, and remember the basics.

Poll : 0 votes