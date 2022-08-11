6 Full Body Superset Exercises to Lose Weight and Gain Muscle

Superset exercises are those in which you combine two or more exercises without stopping; once the superset is completed, you can rest for a few minutes before moving on to the next round.

Exercises that make up a superset typically target several muscle groups. The goal is to combine them to save time, maintain a high heart rate, and speed up your metabolism by working out your entire body.

Superset exercises are regularly utilized to shorten the duration of each workout and increase the cardiovascular intensity of your regular lifting routine. Here, the overall number of sets is frequently the same, but the period of rest is usually less because you execute the sets consecutively rather than pausing for the customary weightlifting set break.

What should Superset Exercises include?

You should concentrate on any superset exercises on push-pull sets since they are the type of superset that has been studied the most.

In light of this, workouts that clearly target opposing muscle groups are the best to incorporate into superset exercises. Because most upper-body exercises are either push or pull exercises, they are an excellent choice for this.

The exercises can also be divided into push and pull that occurs either horizontally or vertically.

Focus on matching a vertical push with a vertical pull or a horizontal push with a horizontal pull for push-pull supersets.

Here are a few samples of each type of exercise.

Vertical Push:

Barbell overhead press

Military press

Machine shoulder press

Dumbbell overhead press

Vertical Pull:

Pull-ups

Chin-ups

Lat pulldowns

Cable pull-downs

Best Superset Exercises for Weight Loss

Superset exercises are great for increasing your heart rate, having a cardiovascular effect, and burning more calories overall during and after your workout. Additionally, when your muscle endurance increases, you'll be able to lift more weight and experience less fatigue when you return to straight sets.

Upon completion of your workout, try one of these supersets and observe the difference once you leave the gym.

1) Chest Superset:

Without stopping between exercises, perform 6 rounds. Between rounds, take a 60-second break.

12 reps of incline dumbbell bench presses.

12 reps of TRX pushups

2) Back superset:

Perform 5 rounds of each exercise without a break. Between rounds, take a 60-second break.

10 chest-supported rows

10 reps of the TRX inverted row

10 reps for facepulls

3) Legs Superset:

Count down for five minutes. Make as many rounds as you can.

8 reps of front squats

15 repetitions of overhead bodyweight squats while holding a rod or dowel in the air.

4) Biceps Superset:

Without stopping between exercises, perform 4 rounds. Between rounds, take a 60-second break.

10 reps of the EZ bar curl

10 reps of cable curl

10 reps of Barbell curl

5) Triceps Superset:

Without stopping between exercises, perform 4 rounds. Between rounds, take a 60-second break.

Do 12 dips.

As many reps of the band pulldown as you can (at least 30)

6) Shoulder Superset:

Without stopping between exercises, perform 4 rounds. Between rounds, take a 60-second break.

15 reps of the dumbbell push press

8 repetitions of dumbbell overhead reverse lunges on each side

Benefits of Superset Exercises

The primary advantage of superset exercises is that they allow you to complete fewer exercises in a given amount of time than a regular exercise program, which requires you to do all sets of one exercise before moving on to the next.

Additionally, doing supersets may be advantageous if you want to mix resistance training with cardiovascular exercise.

According to research, push-pull supersets shorten the total amount of time spent exercising while also eliciting stronger aerobic and metabolic responses than conventional programming.

Research on supersets' additional advantages is rather conflicting, aside from the fact that they take less time and have a greater aerobic effect.

Bottomline

Supersets are one of many methods you may use to tailor your resistance training to meet certain objectives.

These are some of the top superset combinations to incorporate into your workout plan if you want to lose weight, increase your aerobic fitness, and build strength all at once.

Train wisely! Not all of these supersets should be performed in the same workout. Instead, if you want to amp up your workout and increase your rate of fat loss, add one or two to it.

