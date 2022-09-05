6 Best Glute-Building Exercises for Women

If you are looking to get a stronger and bigger butt, you should start including glute-building exercises in your workout routine.

Despite being one of the biggest muscles in the body, glutes are often underused and weak. Many of us spend prolonged hours sitting in front of a computer or in a car, which means weak and tight glute muscles, stiff hip flexors, and poor posture.

To avoid these issues, it's important to do glute-building exercises. The good news is that there are several such workouts available.

Glute exercises not only help improve overall aesthetics but also prevent injury, lower back issues, and knee pain. Overall, a strong glute keeps the entire lower body healthy and functioning well.

For women, especially ones who are pregnant or planning to get pregnant, keeping the glutes strong and active ensures a healthy pelvic floor and also reduces the chances of back pain that may occur as the baby bump grows.

Glute-building Exercises for Women

The following are the six best butt exercises to include in your workout session:

1) Butt Kick

Butt kicks are an easy yet quite effective exercise for the glutes

To do this glute-building exercise:

Start the exercise in a standing position. Keep your hands on your sides and feet under your hips.

Move by bending your left leg and raising your heel towards your glute. Quickly return your feet to the starting position.

Repeat the same with your left leg to complete one rep.

Continue to alternate legs, and increase your speed.

2) Plie Squat

This exercise targets the inner thighs and glutes.

To do this exercise:

Star by standing straight, and with your feet wider than shoulder distance. Make sure your toes are pointed out to a 45-degree angle, and your chest is up.

Keeping your core muscles engaged, bend your knees to lower down into a squat, and focus on pushing both your knees out.

Come back up to the starting position by engaging your glutes, and repeat the exercise for 10-12 reps.

3) Hip Thrust

For this glute-building exercise, you will need a barbell and bench.

To do this exercise:

Sit straight on the ground, with your back against the bench. Your knees should be bent and feet flat on the floor.

Positioning the barbell above your thighs, lean back, and keep your shoulder blades on the bench at all times.

Slowly drive the barbell and your hips up, ensuring that your knees are at a 90-degree angle at the top of the move.

Lower back to the starting position by squeezing your glutes. Repeat the exercise 8-10 times.

4) Reverse Lunge

Reverse lunges are a great unilateral glute-building exercise that not only strengthens the glutes but also addresses imbalance in the lower body.

To do this exercise:

Hold dumbbells in both hands by your shoulders, and stand tall, keeping your back straight and gaze forward.

Bending your knees, step your right leg back till it reaches just above the floor. Do not let your left knee (front knee) go beyond your left toes.

Return to the starting position by pushing through your left heel, and rise back again to a standing position.

Repeat on the other side with your left leg back.

Do ten reps on each leg.

5) Glute Bridge with Leg Extension

One of the most effective glute-building exercises, glute bridge with leg extension works great on individual glute muscles.

To do this exercise:

Lie down with your face up, with your feet on the floor and knees bent. Position your hands on the sides.

Pressing your lower back into the floor, press through your right heel to lift your hips off the floor. As you do that, make sure your body creates a straight line, aligning with the hips, shoulders, and knees.

Straighten your right leg while keeping your knees and quads aligned, and hold for a few breaths.

Drop your foot down to the starting position, and repeat with the other leg.

Continue alternating.

6) Single Leg Romanian Deadlift

For this glute-building exercise, you will need a pair of dumbbells or a kettlebell.

To do this exercise:

Stand upright with both feet at hip distance, holding a dumbbell in each hand or a kettlebell in one hand.

Keeping your spine straight, hinge at your hips, and allow the dumbbells to lower towards your shins.

As you lower, bend your left knee slightly, and raise your right leg behind to counterbalance.

Press through your heel to return to the starting position, and repeat the exercise for one set.

Switch sides, and repeat for an equal number of reps.

Bottom Line

You can add a few of the aforementioned glute-building exercises to your lower body exercise days, or perform them as a glute workout sequence. If you are starting out, make sure to focus on your form, and start with light weights.

