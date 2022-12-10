Cod liver oil has been around for many years, but it's still one of the most controversial nutrients today. Proponents of this essential fatty acid say that it can help prevent everything from heart disease to cancer, while critics say that there isn't enough evidence to prove those claims.

So what's the deal? Is cod liver oil worth taking? In this article, we'll take a closer look at how cod liver oil works and discuss the health benefits it may provide you—and your family—with.

Health Benefits of Cod Liver Oil

1) Cod liver oil is rich in vitamins A and D.

As you may have guessed, cod liver oil is a rich source of vitamins A and D. Both vitamins are essential for good health; they play an important role in maintaining your immune system and keeping your eyesight sharp. Vitamin A also supports the reproduction and fetal development while vitamin D contributes to strong bones.

2) Easy to include in your diet

Cod liver oil is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A and D. It comes in liquid, capsule and tablet forms. It's often recommended to take 1–2 teaspoons per day, but some people take up to one tablespoon per day. Taking higher doses isn't recommended because it can act as a blood thinner. Although cod liver oil is healthy for most people, some need to be cautious about their intake since cod liver oil can act as a blood thinner.

3) High levels of omega-3 fatty acids

Cod liver oil has high levels of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, which are well known for their anti-inflammatory effects.

EPA and DHA are found in fish, fish oil and cod liver oil. These fats are essential to the body but cannot be produced by the body itself. Omega 3s have been shown to reduce inflammation throughout the body and lower blood pressure.

4) Reduces Inflammation

Chronic inflammation is harmful because it's an immune response that continues for a long time. Inflammation can increase the risk of high blood pressure and heart disease, among other diseases.

Cod liver oil contains omega-3 fatty acids that may reduce chronic inflammation. They do this by suppressing the proteins that promote inflammation. These include TNF-α, IL-1 and IL-6. It also contains vitamins A and D, which are powerful antioxidants that can reduce inflammation by binding and neutralizing harmful free radicals.

5) Improves Bone Health

Be sure to get enough vitamin D if you want healthy bones as you age. As you enter your thirties, your body starts losing bone mass and that can lead to fractures later in life, especially if you are a woman after menopause.

Eating cod liver oil might help your body absorb calcium from food better so that it can build strong bones. Studies show that when adult women take cod liver oil as part of a diet high in calcium they lose less bone density. But more studies are needed to better understand the effects of cod liver oil on children's bone density.

6) Improves eyesight

Vision loss is a huge health problem for many people.The leading causes of blindness are glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Glaucoma results from chronic inflammation. In studies done on animals, omega-3 fatty acids were found to reduce eye pressure and nerve damage. In addition, diets high in vitamin A may reduce the risk of glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration compared to diets lower in vitamin A.

Conclusion

If you want to try cod liver oil, be sure to educate yourself about the benefits and risks of this supplement. The best way to get this information is to speak with your doctor. Pay attention to your body and how your new supplement affects it. Once you find a brand that helps with your symptoms, stick with it—and if something changes, talk with your doctor about how you should proceed from there.

