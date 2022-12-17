6 Health Benefits of Inchworm Exercise

Inchworm exercise routine is used to strengthen the core muscles. If you're unaware, the core plays one of the most important roles in improving physical health. The good thing about this routine is that it makes use of bodyweight and gravity, which enables anyone to perform the exercises despite their fitness level.

Inchworm is a fun exercise many enjoy. Let's take a look at what it is and how you can use the exercise to become more active.

What is Inchworm Exercise?

The inchworm is a dynamic exercise. It warms up the body by moving the muscles and joints through their full range of motion, especially before any high-intensity training.

This exercise not only stretches the hamstrings but also builds strength in the chest and deltoids. The best part? This simple exercise can be performed anywhere, making it a cost-effective alternative to expensive gym equipment. It helps tone up the arms, core, chest, and upper back.

The inchworm is a great way to stretch the muscles and the body, as it involves a full range of movements. It’s ideal for stretching the calves and hamstrings.

Here's a guide on how to do this exercise.

Benefits of Inchworm Exercise

The inchworm is an effective exercise, as it targets the hamstrings and calves. This workout is ideal if you haven’t been stretching your hamstrings and calves, so if they need a bit of work, it’s time to consider incorporating this stretch in your daily routine.

Here're six benefits of the exercise:

1) Perfect for Warm-Up

If you’re a beginner, exercises like the inchworm can be great for building muscle strength. However, if you’re fairly strong already and have been training for a while, the inchworm routine probably won’t improve your strength that much.

It makes sense to replace these types of warm-up exercises with more demanding ones. Doing so will help you achieve maximum gains in your weight-training programme.

2) Versatility

The inchworm exercise is a solid movement that you can seamlessly add to any workout routine. It stretches and strengthens different groups of muscles at the same time, so it’s well-suited for inclusion in a warm-up or as part of a high-intensity interval training routine.

3) Increases Flexibility

The Inchworm exercise works the muscles while stretching them. The part of the workout that's the most strengthening is when you have to hold the plank position while crouched down. As the core and supporting muscles are working, you will feel how they support your bodyweight.

4) Keeps Heart Rate Steady

When you’re in the middle of a high-intensity interval training routine, make sure to include the inchworm in your rest period. The exercise can keep the heart rate constant while strengthening the cardiovascular system.

5) Prepares You Physically & Mentally

By performing this move that targets similar muscles as the training you plan to do, you will prepare yourself for whatever training that's about to follow.

For example, if you were planning to incorporate a strength training regime for your lower body, your warm-up should be something that targets the same muscles but without any kind of resistance.

6) Prevents Many Common Injuries

The inchworm exercise is not only an excellent warm-up but also a great way to prevent injury. This push-up doesn't require you to hold any stretch for more than a few seconds, so your workout routine is never interrupted. As a result, it's the perfect way to protect your body from injury.

Wrapping Up

Just like other exercise routines, the inchworm exercise can help you get rid of excess weight. The best thing about this exercise is that you need not go for any gym or pay for any training to do it. So, if you're looking for an exercise that's low-impact and offers a lot of benefits, the inchworm can be the perfect option for you.

Poll : 0 votes