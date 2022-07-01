6 Health Benefits of Nopal (Prickly Pear Cactus)

The nopal cactus, also known as the prickly pear cactus, is mainly found in Mexico and the southwestern regions of the United States. A common ingredient in foods, the flat cactus pad can only be consumed when the plant is young, as it becomes too rough when it gets old.

Prickly pear cactus can be used in numerous ways, such as in candies and jellies, and also as a product to harden plaster. Moreover, this plant has several medicinal uses too and is mostly used to help cure diabetes, prevent enlarged prostate, reduce cholesterol levels, etc. However, more scientific evidence is required to support these uses.

Health Benefits of Nopal Cactus

There are several advantages in including nopal cactus in your diet, such as:

1) May help boost immunity

Prickly pear cactus is associated with antioxidant and toxin removal, largely due to its high levels of Vitamin C and Vitamin E.

Several research suggests that a single serving of this plant contains more than 1/3 of your daily requirements of Vitamin C. That plays a significant role in improving your immune system and enhancing the production of white blood cells in the body.

2) Antiviral Properties

Prickly pear cactus has antiviral properties, which are beneficial against various diseases, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), herpes simplex virus (HSV), and even HIV.

3) Helps Control Blood Sugar Level

Prickly pear cactus is great for people with diabetes, as it helps regulate blood sugar levels. Some studies show that nopal cactus can possibly reduce and control blood sugar.

Consuming prickly pear cactus along with diabetes medications can help regulate blood sugar levels and aid combat other conditions in diabetic people.

4) Contains Antioxidants

Antioxidants protect our bodies from cell damage largely caused by free radicals. Prickly pear cactus contains a high level of antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress and provide benefits, regardless of any ongoing health condition or age.

5) Helps Treat Enlarged Prostate

An enlarged prostate is a common health condition among men that results in the need to urinate more frequently.

Numerous studies have shown that nopal cactus may potentially help cure enlarged prostate problems and may even help prevent prostate cancer. Moreover, it's also said to have fewer side effects than prescription medications given for prostate problems.

6) Reduces Cholesterol Level

Nopal cactus can potentially help reduce cholesterol levels. Several studies have shown that prickly pear cactus can reduce cholesterol levels, especially LDL cholesterol or bad cholesterol levels. Consumption of this plant might help decrease cholesterol levels with fewer side effects than most prescription medications.

Forms: Supplements and powder

While the most common way to consume nopal cactus is by eating he plant directly, you can also consume its supplements in powder, capsule, liquid or extract form. However, you should always follow the guidelines on the packaging to find out how to consume it safely.

Nopal cactus can also be found in other products, including cosmetics, teas, jams and seed extract oil.

Possible Allergies

When consumed as a food instead of a supplement, the stems, flowers, leaves, fruits and extracts of nopal cactus are considered the safest with fewer side effects. However, there can be cases of sensitive reactions and allergies to this plant. Although allergies appear to be rare, they include:

Swelling

Itching

Skin rashes

Severe headache

Bloating

Nausea

Increase of stool.

If a person experiences breathing issues after consuming prickly pear cactus, they should immediately seek medical attention, as they could experience anaphylaxis – a life-threatening reaction. Pregnant women and women trying to get pregnant should also not consume nopal cactus, as there isn’t enough reliable evidence on whether or not this plant is safe for their consumption.

If your'e diabetic, you should be mindful of your supplement doses, as they can disturb your blood sugar levels. Although, this cactus is effective in helping control blood glucose, it's best to consult your doctor and get your blood sugar checked frequently when consuming the plant or its supplements.

Takeaway

Prickly pear cactus is high in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They are indeed a healthy addition to a nutritious and balanced diet, which may also help decrease inflammation and reduce cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

However, it's important to note that this plant may provide positive benefits only when a person uses it or consumes it in moderate quantities, alongside standard medications and treatments.

