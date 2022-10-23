6 Health Benefits of Using Honey for Weight Loss

Honey has various health benefits and is found in many home remedies and alternative medicine treatments.

It's commonly taken orally in cough and cold, especially by children. Honey contains small amounts of vitamins and minerals. It's a syrupy liquid that honeybees make from plant nectar.

The smell, color, and taste may vary based on the type of flowers from which the nectar is collected. Honey can be useful for weight loss and has other health benefits as well. Honey can be used on roasted meats for added flavor and color apart from being used in confectionary and bakery items. It's often used as a topping in custard, porridge, and ice creams.

Is Honey Beneficial for Health & Weight Loss?

There are many known benefits of honey. People often claim weight loss when they consume honey fregularly. Several studies have been done to prove these benefits. Six benefits of having honey are as follows:

1) May Improve Insulin Sensitivity

Honey raises blood sugar level, just like any sugar, but its oligofructose content does not spike sugar as much as refined table sugar.

It might be a good alternative to table sugar and help in improving insulin sensitivity, which can aid in fat or weight loss. Honey may increase the level of adiponectin, an anti-inflammatory hormone. Replacing sugar with honey often helps in fat loss.

2) Rich in Antioxidants

Raw honey contains many important bioactive plant compounds, including antioxidants, known as phenolic acids and flavonoids, which protect against oxidative-free radicals that can build up in cells and cause cell damage. Dark honey contains more antioxidants than light colored honey.

3) May Improve Heart Health

Honey may improve heart health. (Imahe via Unsplash/Jesse Orrico)

Honey may help lower blood pressure and reduce blood triglycerides. It may also be useful in reducing heart rate. Raw honey contains propolis, which may improve cholesterol and triglyceride levels. A study in rats showed that honey can help protect the heart from oxidative stress.

4) Contains Nutrients

One tablespoon of raw honey contains 61 calories and 17 grams carbs. It also contains trace amounts of copper and B vitamins.

Honey contains polyphenols, which are beneficial plant compounds. However, the low amount of nutrients is not enough to fullfil the requirements of vitamins and minerals in the body.

5) May Help Protect Against Infections

Honey is beneficial in cough (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

Honey may help prevent and cure respiratory infections. Common cold medications can have side effects, which can be addressed by taking honey-based syrups.

One study claims that honey is more effective than diphenhydramine for cough and cold. Unlike some cough medicines, honey does not have any side effects. Active plant compounds can increase the body's immune function.

6) Honey is Versatile

Honey makes pancakes tastier (Image via Unsplash/Kobby Mendez)

Honey can be used in many food items and dishes. It’s excellent with plain yogurt, coffee, or tea.

It can also be used in cooking and baking. It can be applied directly to minor burns or wounds and can have a soothing effect. Honey can also be administered orally for cough relief.

Takeaway

Honey is a syrupy liquid honeybees make from plant nectar and is loved by many. It can be used in many foods and recipes.

Honey contains small amounts of many nutrients. It's primarily composed of sugar and contains oligo fructose as well, which might act as a soluble dietary fiber. It's also rich in healthy and beneficial plant compounds, such as flavonoids and phenolic acids.

These are antioxidants and can help neutralize reactive oxygen in the body, which damage cells and cause premature aging. Honey does not spike blood sugar as much as regular refined table sugar, so it might be a good replacement of sugar in diabetes initially.

Honey can also help in the reduction of blood triglycerides and cholesterol, thanks to the presence of the plant compound propolis. When applied to the skin, honey can be effective for burns, wounds, and other skin issues.

However, one must remember that honey is a sugar, and too much honey can lead to fat gain. A proper diet with exercise is crucial for fat loss, and there are no shortcuts to a healthy and fit life.

