6 Healthy Eating Habits That Make You Lose Weight Faster

Good eating habits will help you lead a healthy life. The key to a healthy diet is to eat the right food in the right amount, while being mindful of the body's requirements, and maintaining an active lifestyle with regular exercise. If there are any chronic or medical conditions, one must closely follow the specific guidelines concerning their eating habits as recommended by their fitness professional.

There are no shortcuts to a healthy and fit life. Healthy eating habits must be incorporated into your daily routine permanently to achieve the best weight loss results.

Best Healthy Eating Habits for Weight Loss

Anyone willing to embark on their fitness journey should be focused on their goals and the path they choose. A well-planned, steady approach is ideal for achieving a fit body and mind. Some of the best healthy eating habits proven to aid weight loss are discussed below.

1) Cut Down on Sugar

Regular consumption of foods and drinks high in sugar increases the risk of developing diabetes and obesity. Sugar decreases insulin sensitivity and increases insulin resistance. High levels of insulin in the body can lead to fat gain. Sugar is also known to cause damage to the kidneys and increase blood pressure.

2) Avoid Seed Oils

Seed oils are harmful for the liver. (Image via Unsplash/Ashwini Chaudhary Monty)

Seed oils are the main cause of high levels of bad cholesterol and also contribute to weight gain. They contain Omega 6 fatty acids, which are oxidized in our body or while cooking and cause inflammation of the liver and other organs. This inflammation makes the liver produce excess amounts of harmful LDL & VLDL cholesterol.

Common seed oils consumed by most of us are sunflower oil, soybean oil, rice bran oil, cottonseed oil, palm oil, etc. Staying away from these seed oils can contribute to better liver health and lower bad cholesterol levels. This will prevent the deposition of fat in the liver.

3) Consume More Oily Fish

Certain fish like tuna, herring, anchovy, sardines, salmon, etc are rich in Omega 3 fatty acids. Omega 3 fatty acids are anti-inflammatory and can help in weight loss. Several studies have found that internal inflammation contributes to fat gain. Fatty fish have good fats and contribute to better eyesight. They also contain vital nutrients and the good cholesterol required for our body.

4) Increase The Intake of Fiber

Oats are rich in dietary fiber. (Image via Unsplash/I Aboud)

Dietary fiber is found in all fruits and vegetables. These are soluble or insoluble indigestible carbohydrates that ensure better gut health by acting as a prebiotic for gut-friendly probiotic bacteria. They provide bulk to the food we eat and aid in their digestion.

Fiber intake has been found to be associated with lower levels of bad LDL cholesterol. Oats, brown rice, whole grains, and legumes are high in soluble dietary fiber. Fibers should be a part of healthy eating habits to keep our guts healthy.

5) Drink More Water

Hydration is Important (Image via Unsplash/engin akyurt)

Staying hydrated is extremely important for your overall well-being and contributes to your eating habits. Health professionals recommend drinking 6 to 8 glasses of water every day. This is in addition to the fluid we get from the food we eat. All non-alcoholic drinks, low or no sugar drinks, milk, tea and coffee, are healthy choices.

Sugary soft and fizzy drinks are extremely harmful for our health. Even unsweetened fruit juices and smoothies are high in naturally occurring sugar and hence must not be an option for hydration. Sugar in these drinks can lead to an increase in body fat percentage and weight gain.

6) Limit Fried Food or Avoid Them Completely

Your eating habits should not include junk food. Fried foods are extremely high in calories and harmful due to their oil content.

Most fried foods are deep fried in seed oils. These seed oils are repeatedly heated and re-heated, which leads to their oxidation. Oxidized oils can cause inflammation in the body, damage the liver, and also trigger fat gain. It is best to go for lightly cooked homemade food for better health and weight loss.

Summary

Incorrect eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle can contribute to weight gain. Some very basic changes can yield very good results when it comes to weight loss. Cutting down on sugar and fried foods can give instant results.

Sugar is harmful to our body and leads to fat gain by decreasing insulin sensitivity. Fried food and seed oils can lead to inflammation in the body, which is another contributing factor for fat gain. One must stay properly hydrated for better metabolism and digestion. Dietary fiber is important for weight loss since it helps in lowering blood glucose and insulin levels. Overall, a healthy and active lifestyle helps in the normal functioning of the body.

