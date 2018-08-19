Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
6 Highly Effective Foods for Keto Diet - Keto Diet Food List

19 Aug 2018, 23:52 IST

Keto diet is low-carb, high-fat diet
Keto diet has found a lot of following since its inception, and many people throughout the world follow this diet program to lose weight and get in shape. The whole concept of the ketogenic diet revolves around starving your body from carbohydrates so that it gets into a state of ketosis. In this state, the body breaks down fat rather than carbohydrates to generate energy.

To get into this state, one must drastically reduce their carbohydrate intake and should focus on having foods that are rich in fat content. Ideally, 70% of the total calorie intake should come from fat.

However, keep in mind that one should include enough variety in their diest such that there is no deficiency of any essential nutrients. Let us dive in deeper and look closer at the six foods that you must include in your keto diet program.

Note: Few people face difficulties while shifting to a keto diet and may face side-effects such as nausea, tiredness or constipation. If you feel so, it is recommended that you get off the diet and visit a doctor.

#1 Eggs

Eggs are a very economical source of protein
Benefits: Eggs are a complete source of protein as they contain all the essential amino acids required by the body. Being a good source of protein, eggs are very effective in building muscles, strengthening bones and recovery. Additionally, they aid in reducing the risk of heart attack and other cardiovascular diseases.

Nutrients: One large egg contains around 80 calories of energy along with 5 grams of fat. They are also a very good source of iron, copper and zinc along with vitamins D, B12, B5 and A.

Quantity to be taken: 2 eggs per day.

#2 Yoghurt

Benefits: Yoghurt contains tonnes of probiotics, which are quintessential for maintaining good digestive health. Additionally, yoghurt helps in improving the calcium, making it a great food for recovery.

Nutrients: 100 grams of plain Greek yoghurt contains around 160 calories of energy along with 23 grams of protein and 5 grams of fat. It also contains good amounts of calcium, magnesium and vitamins A, B6 and B12.

Quantity to be taken: 1 cup (200 ml) per day.

Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
