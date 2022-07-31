6 HIIT Treadmill Workout for Fat Loss

Treadmills are known to cause a lot of boredom in people. Also known as the human hamster wheel, they are known for their droning monotony.

If you're looking for a treadmill workout that has major fat-burning potential and won't bore you out of your mind, check out these treadmill HIIT workouts that will help you burn fat and calories regardless of your time constraints.

The fitness and weight loss-enhancing effects of HIIT treadmill exercises substantially exceed those of steady-state cardio.

Walking or jogging at a constant speed is not the most effective technique to burn fat, which is why HIIT workouts provide superior benefits in less time.

What is HIIT?

High Intensity Interval Training, or HIIT, is the practice of alternating short bursts of all out exertion with rest intervals.

As these exercises are meant to increase heart rate, you can burn more calories during and after them than you would if you were doing steady-state cardio activity, like jogging on a treadmill.

When you alternate times of all out exertion with rest, you increase the oxygen deficit in your body, which increases the amount of calories needed to restore the body to its pre-exercise state.

HIIT Treadmill Workouts for Fat Loss

Check out these six HIIT treadmill workouts to help you lose fat quickly.

1) Sprint to Backward Incline Walk

Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand on the edges of the treadmill, and lightly grasp the handrails. Adjust the belt to your optimal sprint speed (depending on your ability).

Transfer cautiously onto the belt, and race for 30 seconds.

Immediately slow the belt down to a leisurely walking pace (about 2.5 mph is a decent speed), but add a twist: raise the inclination of the treadmill to 10 and walk in reverse for two minutes.

For 15 to 20 minutes, alternate 30-second sprints forward with 2-minute incline backpedals.

2) 16-Minute Don't Quit Workout

Tabata training is a type of HIIT that lasts only four minutes but can significantly contribute towards fat loss.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Start by warming up on the treadmill for three to five minutes.

Sprint for 20 seconds.

Walk for ten seconds to complete your 4-minute workout.

Repeat this set eight times. Complete three rounds with one minute of rest in between rounds.

3) Ladder

Here's how you do this workout:

Walk for two minutes, and jog for one minute, and then sprint for 30 seconds.

Return the belt speed to walking speed, and repeat while standing on the sides of the treadmill.

It should take roughly four minutes to assemble the ladder.

Perform five repetitions.

4) 24-Minute Power Workout

Here's how you do this workout:

Start by warming up on the treadmill for three to five minutes.

Sprint for 30 seconds followed by rest (walking) for a minute.

Repeat 16 times.

5) Cardio Cross Trainer

Here's how you do this HIIT workout:

Place a kettlebell and two dumbbells on the ground next to a treadmill. Perform this circuit for three rounds:

Set 1

Treadmill Jog x 3 minutes

Kettlebell Swing x 25 reps

Pushups x 20 reps

Rest for two minutes.

Set 2

Treadmill Jog x 3 minutes

Dumbbell Bentover Row x 20 reps

Kettlebell Goblet Squat x 15 reps

Rest for two minutes.

Set 3

Treadmill Jog x 3 minutes

Kettlebell Romanian Deadlift x 20 reps

Dumbbell Renegade Row x 10 reps each side

Rest for minutes.

6) Prisoner Walk

Here's how you do this HIIT workout:

Set the slope of a treadmill to a moderate grade, and jog at a rapid pace for two minutes.

Reduce the speed to a walking pace (but do not decrease the gradient).

Walk in a prisoner's stance (interlacing hands behind head, keeping elbows wide without pulling on head).

Spend two minutes walking on the treadmill.

Alternate running uphill and walking in a prisoner's stance for 12 to 16 minutes.

That may appear straightforward, but it's more difficult than it appears. Maintain a stretched chest; do not slouch.

Takeaway

As intervals raise your heart rate and body's oxygen consumption, HIIT workouts are preferable to steady-state cardio, as you can burn more calories both during and after the activity.

By doing HIIT workouts, you may work out for less time each week while getting the most out of each interval training session. Due to the intensity of these workouts, you can burn up to 450 calories in 30 minutes, as opposed to 200–250 calories during a steady-state cardio workout.

The appropriate diet combined with HIIT can help you lose weight easily and effectively.

