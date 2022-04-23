7 Benefits of Running on a Treadmill

The treadmill is a popular workout equipment and an excellent option for people looking to start their fitness journey at their own time and pace.

Treadmills allow you to stay fit and healthy without having to go outside. This cardio exercise tool offers various health benefits and promotes a healthy and strong body.

So, if you are a beginner who is just starting your fitness routine, running or even walking on a treadmill can be an excellent workout. We’ve listed a few benefits of running on a treadmill in this article.

Benefits of a treadmill workout

1) It improves heart health

A treadmill workout is considered an amazing cardiovascular exercise that significantly improves heart health.

Running on a treadmill helps you maintain a constant heart rate throughout the exercise. So if you have cardiovascular issues or high cholesterol, this can be very advantageous for your health.

This can even help determine cardiac issues like artery blockages and heart disease. Under normal situations, your body may not show any symptoms of heart disease. However, when under pressure during a treadmill exercise, any possible symptoms of cardiovascular issues will be displayed.

2) It helps in weight loss

Running or even jogging on a treadmill can help burn calories more quickly and effectively. This can burn calories quicker than any other aerobic exercise. However, you need to run faster and longer.

Running on a treadmill is also easier and safer for your joints than running outdoors.

3) It helps tone your muscles and joints

Like any other cardio exercise, one of the most popular advantages of a treadmill run is that it engages most of your major muscle groups and works as a full-body workout.

A treadmill workout not only tones your leg muscles but also targets your back, abdomen, arm, and buttock muscles.

Running on a treadmill in a maintained posture engages your core muscles and offers a well-rounded exercise for your entire body. Additionally, holding weights while running can increase the overall intensity of the workout.

4) It is safe and convenient

Another amazing advantage that comes along with a treadmill workout is that it is safe and convenient. You don’t have to go outside to run as long as you own a treadmill. You can easily work out in the comfort of your home and even watch TV while running.

When it comes to safety, jogging on a treadmill is much safer than walking or running on the street. This is because there is no risk of any accident or harassment, which is a concerning issue, especially at night.

Plus, working out in your home is private and is great if you don’t want people to watch you while you work out.

5) It helps to build bone density

It improves bone density (Photo via kinkate/pexels)

One of the best parts about a treadmill workout is that it will help you build bone density.

Bone density mainly refers to the number of minerals your bones have. This contributes to their durability and strength. The more you work out, the more minerals will get to your bones, making them durable and stronger.

A higher bone density is very important as it aids in fighting health problems such as osteoporosis, which makes your bones weak and painful to move.

6) It enhances joint flexibility

When it comes to remaining active, especially in old age, joint flexibility is very important. It combats arthritis, bone diseases, and other health conditions that limit your mobility and flexibility.

Running or walking on a treadmill reduces your chances of getting joint problems and improves your mobility.

7) It improves mental health

Apart from all the physical health benefits, running or walking on a treadmill also improves your mental health and helps you think better and feel happier.

Cardio exercises like running cause the release of endorphins, a compound that makes you feel happy and provides relief from anxiety and depression.

Bottom line

Running or walking on a treadmill, combined with a few strength-training exercises and a healthy diet, can surely help you achieve your fitness goal.

Just be consistent and work out regularly.

