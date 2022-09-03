6 Best Hip Abductor Exercises for Men

The hip abductor muscles are located in the thighs and are responsible for controlling leg movement.

Weak hip abductor muscles can put additional stress on the knees, back, and hips, leading to difficulty in walking. That may result in pain or injuries in and around the hips and cause instability while walking.

The good news is that there are several hip abductor exercises that strengthen these muscles. These workouts also help prevent injuries, reduce pain in the knee joints and hips, improve athletic performance, and promote healthy hip function.

In this article, we will discuss about some of the best hip abductor workouts that can improve functional strength and prevent injury. Include a few of them in your regular fitness schedule to strengthen the most crucial joints in the lower body.

Best Hip Abductor Exercises for Men

Here's a look at the six best hip abductor exercises for men:

1) Fire Hydrant

To do this hip abductor strengthening exercise:

Get into a tabletop position on your hands and knees.

Make sure your shoulders are directly above your hands, and your hips are above your knees. Engage your core muscles, and keep your gaze on the floor.

Lift your left leg away from your body to a 45-degree angle, and keep your knee at a 90-degree angle.

Hold the position, and lower your leg to the start.

Repeat the movement using your other leg, and perform at least ten reps on each side.

2) Clamshell

To do this exercise:

Start by lying on your side. Keep both legs stacked and knees bent to a 45-degree angle.

Place your head on your lower arm, and utilise your upper arm to balance teh body. Make sure the hip bones are stacked together and not backward.

Engage your abs by drawing your navel in as that will help keep your pelvis and spine stable.

Keeping both feet touching and together, lift your upper knee as high as possible without moving the pelvis or hips. Also do not move your lower leg.

Hold the position, and return your leg to the starting position.

Complete 20 reps on each side.

3) Side Leg Raise

To do this hip abductor exercise:

Lie down straight on either side with both legs straight. You may support your body with your elbow.

Raise your top leg as high as possible, and return it to the starting position.

Make sure you aren’t lifting your leg with your hips.

You sgould feel a burn in your hip flexors and glutes.

Switch to the other leg, and complete 20 reps on each side.

4) Curtsy Lunge with a Kick

To do this exercise:

Stand with your legs at shoulder-width distance.

Grab a dumbbell in each hand, and place them on top of your shoulders. Keep your palms facing towards each other, and make sure your elbows are bent.

Step your right foot behind you diagonally, and lower your right knee so that it almost touches the floor. Your front knee should be bent at 90 degrees.

Push your body through your left heel, and stand back up. As you return to the starting position, kick your right leg to your right side.

Complete 10-12 reps; switch sides, and repeat.

5) Glute Bridge March

To do this exercise:

Lie face up on the floor, with your feet hip-distance apart and knees bent. Tighten your core muscles so that the lower back is pressed against the ground.

Slowly lift your hips while squeezing the glutes, and hold this position.

Lift your left foot off the floor, and bring your knee towards your chest till you’ve hinged at your hips at a 90-degree angle.

Simultaneously, raise your right foot off the floor to repeat the exercise.

Alternate your feet, and continue to march while maintaining your hip position.

Perform ten reps on each side.

6) Step-up with a Leg Raise

To do this exercise:

Stand in front of a bench or any other small elevated platform that’s at least two feet off the floor and high enough for you to step on it comfortably.

Step up with your left leg, and lift your body by moving through your left ankle. Place your right foot on the elevated platform, and pull your right leg back.

Bring your right leg back in, and return to the starting position.

Repeat the movement with your right foot leading, and complete ten reps on each leg.

Takeaway

Exercising and strengthening the hip abductors are important for preventing injury, improving stability and reducing pain.

Pair the aforementioned exercises with your strength training workouts to gain functional strength and energy in the lower body in no time. Keep in mind that these exercises should not lead to pain, but if performed in improper form, you may experience strain or injury. So, be careful, and focus on your form.

