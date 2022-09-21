6 Kettlebell Weight Loss Exercises for Men and Women

Kettlebell weight loss exercises are effective if you know how to work with a kettlebell. Ideally, you should begin with dumbbells before you make your way to kettlebells.

However, before learning more about kettlebell weight loss exercises, you should understand how to work with a kettlebell first. You can find a guide for a kettlebell workout here.

Kettlebell Weight Loss Exercises

Kettlebells are available at many fitness establishments. If you have access to one, it’s time to incorporate some kettlebell weight loss exercises in your workout routine.

Kettlebell exercises are similar to how you do the workout using a dumbbell, but the difference lies in the way you hold the kettlebell.

On that note, here's a look at the six best kettlebell exercises for weight loss:

1) Kettlebell Squat

To do kettlebell squats, you need to hold the kettlebell from the bottom. Hold the kettlebell near your chest and proceed to do squats.

2) Kettlebell Clean and Press

To do a clean and press, hold the kettlebell from the handle. Hold the weight beside your upper body, and proceed to do the clean and press.

You can find a guide for doing a clean and press here.

3) Kettlebell Swing

To do a kettlebell swing, hold the kettlebell handle with both hands. Ideally, if you’re using both hands, you can use a heavier weight. Bend from your hips, and lower the kettlebell; from there, swing the kettlebell forward using your hips, and try to bring it till your chest.

The kettlebell swing is an important kettlebell weight loss exercise. You should make this a part of your routine even if you don’t do other exercises. This movement helps with strengthening the lower back and hips too.

4) Kettlebell Snatch

To do a kettlebell snatch, hold the kettlebell from the handle with one hand. Extend your other hand to the side at shoulder level.

Lower the kettlebell by bending it from your hips and swinging it backwards. Use the momentum to bring the kettlebell to your shoulder level, and proceed to do shoulder presses. You should end the reps on one side first before moving to the other side.

5) Kettlebell Lunge

To do a kettlebell lunge, hold the kettlebells with both hands. Place the kettlebells on your side, and take the lunges position. From this position, proceed to do normal lunges.

You can find a guide for doing lunges here.

6) Kettlebell Bench Press

To do a kettlebell bench press, hold the kettlebells from the handles with both hands.

Bring the kettlebells beside your chest, and engage the pectoral muscles. Once you do that, push the kettlebells upwards using your chest. It’s the same movement as in the dumbbell or barbell bench press.

You can find a guide for doing a bench press here.

Bottom Line

Kettlebell weight loss exercises will never be enough to help you cut weight if you’re not in a calorie deficit. It’s essential to be in a deficit so that the body is forced to burn stored calories to make up for the deficit. That's how you lose weight.

Moreover, you should ensure proper rest and hydration to reap the optimum benefits of the workout.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far