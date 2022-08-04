5 Best Kettlebell Exercises For a Full-Body Workout

Kettlebell exercises build strength and aid in weight loss, too. Exercises with kettlebells improve movement, especially of joints and muscles that are commonly used in daily chores.

If you have access to a kettlebell, you must use it as often as you can. Now, kettlebells come in different sizes, and you must use one that suits your resistance capacity. Otherwise, it’s quite easy to get injured while using a kettlebell.

Kettlebell Exercises for a Full Body Workout

Usually kettlebells require you to move more than one muscle group, which results in most exercises becoming compound routines. Here are some exercises you can try.

1. Kettlebell Swing

Swings are some of the most common kettlebell exercises.

To do the exercise, stand with your feet wider than shoulder-width and grab the kettlebell. This is your starting position.

Next, swing the kettlebell forward while driving through with your hips and keeping your back flat for the swing. You should aim to bring the kettlebell up to your shoulders before returning to the starting position.

2. Kettlebell Clean and Press

A kettlebell clean and press is similar to a barbell clean and press, but you do it with one kettlebell in each hand. As a result, it’s advised you use a lighter kettlebell for this exercise, making it easier for you to pull the kettlebell toward you and push it upward.

To do the exercise, hold the kettlebells in each hand and keep your feet shoulder-width apart. Next, squat and with one swift movement lift the kettlebells overhead. You can do a slight hop as the kettlebells cross your knees to attain balance during the change in motion.

3. Kettlebell Renegade Row

Renegade rows are an excellent exercise to work on your lats and biceps. Additionally, the overall position of the rows helps in working the core muscles as well as the shoulders.

To do the exercise, hold a kettlebell in each hand, and keep them on the floor. Move to a shoulder plank position, but your palms should be on the kettlebell handles.

Next, pull each kettlebell toward yourself in a rowing motion, and keep your back and hips as stable as possible. Repeat this on each side.

4. Kettlebell Snatches

If you’ve done barbell snatches, you’ll be able to do kettlebell snatches, too. Here again, you do the kettlebell exercises with two at a time, and a lighter weight is preferable.

To do the exercise, hold the kettlebells near your feet and bring them up to your hips in a deadlift motion, follow through with an upright row and bring them to your shoulders. Fnally, extend your hands upwards.

You might need to do a squat to find the balance once you’ve extended your hands overhead.

You should do this whole exercise needs in one fluid motion.

5. Kettlebell Farmer’s Walk

One of the functional exercises that you can do with kettlebells is the farmer’s walk.

To do the exercise, hold two moderately heavy kettlebells in each hand and walk around. Ideally, you’ll be taking normal steps but pushing against the resistance.

This is a kettlebell exercise that helps with working your upper back and lower back. It also conditions the hip muscles.

Takeaway

These kettlebell exercises tone the upper arms and shoulders. Your posture improves as the hips and back muscles are tightened. Your daily movements become fluid and your exude an athletic vibe.

