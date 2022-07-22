6 Medicine Ball Exercises to Fix Your Lower Back

The medicine ball, also known as a Swiss ball, exercise ball or physio ball, is a multipurpose piece of exercise gear that can be used to relieve back discomfort.

To help keep your spine healthy, there are many medicine ball programmes that have been specifically developed to promote regulated movement. By boosting blood circulation, these exercises help the disks in the spine receive nutrition.

Read on to learn about the best ball exercises for lower back pain if you're tired of doing the same back exercises.

Medicine ball promotes speed, body strength, explosive force,and agility for more adaptable movement in many planes.

For this reason, a lot of athletes (including baseball, softball, football and tennis) practise with a medicine ball. The versatility of the ball enables them to perfect their mechanics and play more effectively.

Best Medicine Ball Exercises to Relieve Back Pain

There are various causes of back pain. However, there are also many remedies that can lessen your back pain and also reduce back fat.

Exercise with medicine ball can fix your issues. It can relieve back discomfort and help you avoid injuries by strengthening the core and maintaining flexibility. On that note, here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Bent over Medicine Ball Row

Your back muscles will benefit greatly from the bend and row workout. Here’s how to do it with a medicine ball:

Grab a medicine ball standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent.

Your back should be at a 45-degree angle with the floor as you stoop from the hips.

Pushing your shoulder blades together, lift the medicine ball higher.

Lift the weights, and pause.

Try to complete as many repetitions in 45 seconds, and rest for 15 seconds.

2) Medicine Ball Bicycle Twist

The cycling twist strengthens the obliques while also boosting the hips and core. This exercise also strengthens the lower back and enhances stability, balance and coordination.

Here’s how to do it:

With your knees bent, lie on your back. Hold the medicine ball exactly above your chest.

At the peak of the crunch, turn your torso such that your left elbow and right knee are in contact. Curl your upper body, and extend your left leg as though you were cycling.

Repeat on the other side, going back to the starting position.

Try to complete as many repetitions in 45 seconds, and rest for 15 seconds.

3) Knee Drive with Medicine Ball

Kee drives can be used as a warm-up, cardio break in between resistance training activities or as a component of a programme involving high intensity interval training.

Here’s how to do it:

With your toes balanced on the ground, begin with your right leg planted firmly on the ground and left leg extended behind you.

Hold the medicine ball in a straight line in front of you with your back leg.

Bring down the ball to meet your driven-up left leg.

After 45 seconds, pause for 15 seconds.

4) Medicine Ball Mountain Climber

Mountain climbers are excellent in enhancing your cardiovascular stamina and core strength, and relieving back pain.

Here’s how to do it:

Put the medicine ball beneath your hands while performing a pushup. Your body should be in a straight line from the top of your head to your ankles.

Bend your right knee, and bring it up towards your chest while keeping your core firm and your back flat.

Reverse the motion to get back to the starting position, and do the same with your left leg.

After 45 seconds of continuous alternation, pause for 15 seconds.

5) Russian Twist with Medicine Ball

To strengthen your hip extensors and relieve back pain, try the single-leg bridge exercise (glutes and hamstrings).

Here’s how to do it:

Keep your knees bent, feet hip-width apart and arms out to the side as you lay on your back.

While maintaining your thighs in line, place the medicine ball under one foot, and straighten that leg so that your toes face upward.

Squeeze your glutes to equally lift your hips off the ground, and bring them back down.

For 45 seconds, perform as many reps as you can, and rest for 15 seconds. Repeat on the opposite side.

6) V-ups with Medicine Ball

V-ups are an excellent workout for the core, as they work your abdominal muscles while lifting the weight of your arms and legs.

That also helps in fixing your lower back. Here’s how to perform V-ups:

Your arms and legs should be straight as you lay face up on the ground. Hold the medicine ball in your hands.

Lift your legs and body simultaneously, as if you're reaching for your toes. Get back down on all fours.

Stay there for 45 seconds, followed by a 15-second break.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried some of these medicine ball workouts? Yess!! No 0 votes so far