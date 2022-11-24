5 Off-The-Wall Exercises to Strengthen & Improve Your Body

Bored with your standard bodyweight exercise routine? Spice up your routine with off-the-wall exercises.

Finishing your workout against a wall will improve your fitness whether you're on the go and searching for a quick and easy program or don't have time to get to the gym.

Off-the-wall exercises add a challenge that frequently calls for additional strength, balance, or a mix of both. Additionally, these exercises reduce the need for equipment and are readily accessible—after all, everyone has a wall.

What Are the Best Off-The-Wall Exercises?

Off-the-wall exercises can be done practically anywhere there is a wall and a small bit of open space on the floor without the need for any specific equipment.

Here’s a list of off-the-wall exercises that are sure to strengthen your body:

1) Legs up the wall

Some types of back discomfort can be relieved by this off-the-wall exercise, which lengthens the posterior fascial chain. Your lower body blood circulation will also benefit greatly from it.

Here’s how to do it:

In close proximity to the wall, lie on your back.

Put your legs at a comfortable angle against the wall.

Breathe. Spend at least one minute there.

From the back of your head to your feet, you can feel the stretch.

2) Wall bridge

Exercises like the wall bridge target the core muscles and the stomach. Bridge exercise is also one of the best glute exercises to get a better butt.

Instructions to follow:

Lie on your back for about three to four feet up the wall with your hips against the wall and your feet firmly against the wall.

Palms facing down, let your arms hang down by your sides.

Pinch your buttocks together as you tighten your abdominal muscles.

Take a deep breath out and lift your buttocks off the ground to create a bridge with your lower legs parallel to the ground, your thighs and torso in a linear fashion, and your shoulders pressed firmly into the floor.

Repeat the exercise by bringing your buttocks down.

3) Fly up

The fly-up exercise resembles a wall bridge, except it elevates the shoulders off the ground and incorporates crunches to target your abs, for a flat tummy.

Instructions to follow:

Place your feet firmly against the wall about three to four feet up the wall as you lay on your back with your hips up against the wall.

Straighten your legs without locking your knees by extending your feet up the wall.

Exhale, raise your body from the waist, and then do a crunch by extending your arms toward your feet.

Curl your torso about an inch up and down to pulse the crunch.

Return to the starting posture and bring your knees into your chest.

4) Wall sits

The wall sit is a fantastic off-the-wall exercise for strengthening the knees and hips.

Here’s how to do it:

Place your feet in front of you while you stand with your back against the wall.

Make sure your knees are directly above your ankles as you slide down the wall by bending them.

Sit for a moment, then push yourself to rise up and climb the wall again.

Aim to complete 3 sets of 10–20 reps.

5) Wall push-ups

With this off-the-wall exercise, your upper body muscles improve and strengthen. It is one of the best push-up variations for beginners.

Here’s how to do it:

Position your hands on the wall with your palms towards the wall and your rib cage, pelvis, and head in alignment.

Keeping your legs firm, move your torso towards and away from the wall.

This exercise will be more challenging the more distant your feet are from the wall.

During the entire workout, keep your elbows tight to your torso. Make 10 to 20 repetitions.

