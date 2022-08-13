6 Plyometric Leg Exercises for Beginners

Plyometric leg exercises are an effective training workout to help increase the power of the body and build explosive strength. This training method can get more done in less time, making plyometric leg exercises ideal for busy people.

Plyometric exercises are ones that build muscle power and endurance through the force and speed of different movements. The powerful and quick movement of the exercise enables you to significantly work on your body in a short period of time.

These leg exercises entail several other benefits, such as enhancing athletic performance, torching fat from the body, building muscles and improving speed. That 'swhy plyometric exercies are ften included in the training routine.

Plyometric Leg Exercises for Beginners

Here're the six best plyometric leg exercises that beginners can include in their workout routine for added challenges and benefits"

1) Frog Jump

Frog jumping is an ideal plyometric exercise for beginners. It targets your leg and core muscles.

How to do it?

Start off with your feet apart shoulder distance apart, heels inward and toes slightly outward. Descend your body in the squat position with your hands on the ground and hips tucked under so that your body is positioned in a frog-like manner.

Press onto your heels to explode upwards with your arms overhead. Gently land your legs on the ground, and touch the ground with your hands. Repeat.

2) Front Box Jump

Front box jumping is one of the most basic and effective plyometric leg exercises for beginners. This exercise involves a simple movement pattern that effectively works on the quads and glutes. For an added challenge or difficulty, you can add weights to the front box jump.

How to do it?

Position a box in front of you, not too close or too far from your body. Assume the squat position, and with the explosive movement of hands and legs, jump, and land on the surface of the box. Bring your body into a straight position before stepping down from the box. Repeat.

3) Jumping Lunge or Scissor Jump

Scissor jumps are one of the most best plyometric leg exercises beginners can include in their workout routine. This exercise strengthens the leg muscles along with improving the explosive movement of the lower body. The movement of this exercise is mostly based on jumping from the lunge position of one leg to another.

How to do it?

Assume the standard lunge position on the ground, with your front upper leg angled parallel to the ground and back upright. Explode in a jump while change the position of your leg in midair. Land softly on the ground in a lunge position before jumping. Keep repeating on the other side.

4) Box Drill

Box drill is one of the plyometric leg exercises that can completely fire up your calves, which are often neglected, along with burning a high number of calories.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated position before balancing your body weight on your right leg, with your knees slightly bent. Keep your arms loosely on the side before hopping to the side and only landing back on your right leg.

With the right leg jumping towards the left side, move forward and backward as if making an invisible square. Swap legs, and reverse direction. Swap sides, and repeat.

5) Tuck Jump

Tuck jumps are a great plyometric leg exercises to tone and strengthen the leg muscles.

How to do it?

Position your feet apart at hip distance. Sit back and down slightly, and swing your arms to explode upwards. Tuck your knees towards your chest, and drive your elbows to meet in the middle during the movement. Softly land your legs on the ground before repeating the movement.

6) Reverse Lunge with Knee Up

This is quite an efficient plyometric exercise for the legs, as it's a combination of lunges and high knees. Reverse lunges with the knee up burn a high number of calories and strengthen the legs too.

How to do it?

Start off with the feet at hip-distance apart. Assume the position of the low lunge, with one leg at the rear. Shift your body weight on the forward foot, with a braced core and engaged glutes.

Bring the rear foot forward while bringing your knees to the chest and jumping off the left foot. Land back, and immediately assume the position of the low lunge.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned plyometric leg exercises can easily be incorporated into the workout routine of beginners, as they provide numerous benefits.

However, beginners should remember that plyometric leg exercises require complete effort and good form. So, you should start with a good warm-up routine, and do the plyometric exercises before muscle fatigue sets in.

Edited by Bhargav